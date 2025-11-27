Stranger Things' New Holly Actress, Nell Fisher, Celebrates Her Debut With Must-See BTS Photos

Stranger Things' new Holly actor, Nell Fisher, celebrated the release of Season 5 with some epic behind-the-scenes photos from the series. Netflix's beloved sci-fi series has kicked off its fifth and final season on the platform, bringing with it an explosive adventure that breaches the real world with its central hell-like place, The Upside Down. The latest chapter in the Stranger Things story sees much of the primary cast return, but one name stands out among the newcomers.

Nell Fisher steps into the hit Netflix series in Season 5, replacing Tinsley and Anniston Price as Holly Wheeler, who has been seen as a baby/toddler to this point in the series. Stranger Things 5 sees Holly, now a young girl, take a much more active role in the series. However, given the extended amount of time between Seasons 4 and 5, she needed to be recast.

Fisher rang in the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere with a must-see social media post, celebrating her time on the show. The new Holly actor wrote, "Thanks to [Ross and Matt Duffer]...for having faith in me," sharing her gratefulness for being included in the show's hotly anticipated eight-episode conclusion:

"'Stranger Things 5' Vol 1 BTS. It was the experience of a lifetime. Thanks to Ross Duffer and Matt, to Shawn Levy and Frank Darabont, to all the cast and amazing crew, to Carmen Cuba for having faith in me, to Amy Parris for the incredible costumes, to everyone at 21 Laps Entertainment , to Netflix , to 'Stranger Things' and to so many more people who made this incredible show."

Fisher then followed with 13 photos from the making of the series, including pictures of various costume fittings, scenes with some of her co-stars, and a few glimpses at filming itself.

A pair of these includes Fisher with her in-universe mom, Karen Wheeler (played by Cara Buono).

Buono, who has been a part of the series since Season 1, seems not to have missed a beat with the new Holly actress, looking like a proud mother next to her on-screen daughter.

Several other actors are also featured in these photos. Sadie Sink (who brings to life Max in the hit series) is featured prominently in one, throwing her arm around her new co-star in a celebratory Polaroid.

The Max actress shows up again in a roll of photos, with the pair of stars laughing together in what seems to be a moment of rest on set.

Fisher also stars in a snap with Jamie Campbell Bower (aka the villainous Vecna) in his Mr. Whatsit persona. Knowing this is the outfit he visits the young Holly in a vision in, makes this photo all the more eerie.

Fans looking for some fun concept art featuring the young Fisher get precisely what they have been craving in this post as well. A pair of on-set concepts can be spotted, featuring Fisher's Holly, wearing a yellow rain smock, and Jake Connelly's Derek Turnbow.

Connelly takes the spotlight in a second image as well, seen driving around the set with Fisher in a golf cart dubbed the 'Hellfire Club Car.'

The next in the series sees Fisher literally setting the table, placing plates around the Wheeler house dining room table, with several crew members visible walking in the background.

No behind-the-scenes celebratory social post is complete without a dress twirl, and Fisher gets one, spinning her Cinderella-like blue dress seen in the show.

The last three are pulled right from the set of the acclaimed sci-fi series. The first looks to be a moment from between takes, in which a small frog can be seen on one of Fisher's co-star's shoes.

The next picture sees Fisher conversing during a scene with Jamie Campbell Bower's Mr. Whatsit.

And the last is a still pulled right from a camera monitor during filming, of Fisher dancing in the Creel House with the sunlight basking in behind her.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 5 of the hit streaming series continues, with the next batch of episodes coming on Thursday, December 25, and its (reportedly two-hour) series finale coming a week later on December 31.

What's Next For Holly in Stranger Things 5?

After truly stepping into the foreground of the greater Stranger Things narrative with the first four episodes of Season 5, Nell Fisher's Holly Wheeler will seemingly have a pivotal role in the rest of the series.

Stranger Things 5 Vol 1 set up a central pairing featuring Fisher's Holly heading into the show's last four episodes. A key part of this initial piece of the story saw Holly kidnapped and stuck within this dream-like version of the otherworldly Upside Down.

She now occupies this ethereal space that seems to be a picture-perfect version of 1959 (aka when Henry Creel/Vecna was just a kid). It turns out, though, that Holly is not alone. Sadie Sink's Max has also found herself in this same idyllic dreamscape, hiding there as she remains in a coma in the real world.

Episode 4 ends with the pair of Hawkins, Indiana, residents teaming up to start formulating a plan on how to escape their extra-dimensional confines.

One can assume this other, much more pleasant version of The Upside Down will come back to be key in the rest of the show, with Holly and Max at the center of this particular plane of action.

Perhaps their escape from this dream-like state will provide the rest of Team Hawkins with some key piece of information from Vecna's past, giving them what they need to bring the terrifying villain down (read more about Vecna here).