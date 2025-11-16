Stranger Things Season 5: First Look at Max's Major Redesign (Photos)

Promotional material for Stranger Things Season 5 may have spoiled that Sadie Sink's Max will wake up from her coma, as her full character design was recently put on display. The entire Stranger Things fanbase is eagerly waiting for the release of the fifth and final season of the fantasy horror series, as it will put an end to a fleshed-out story that has spanned nearly a decade. One of the biggest questions fans have had since the Season 4 finale is if Max Mayfield will wake up from her coma or not, and it seems as though Netflix has already provided the answer.

Netflix Japan

To celebrate Stranger Things Day (which is November 6, since Will Byers went missing on November 6, 1983), the official Netflix Japan Instagram account shared a few images that contained promotional material for Stranger Things Season 5. Some of the commemorative items included are acrylic standees, and one in particular showcases Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield in an entirely new design, indicating that she will come out of her coma sometime in the final season and join the fight against Vecna.

Netflix Japan

Max's standee is surrounded by standees of other major characters, and it can clearly be seen that they are the versions of each character from Season 5, as the actors look older, and some of the characters are in costumes that they have never been featured in before.

Netflix Japan

When zoomed in, Max's standee features the character with her arms crossed. Her signature red hair is entirely let down and appears crimped, and she is sporting a jacket, long pants, and boots.

Netflix Japan

It is extremely notable that this not only indicates that Max will come out of her coma but also that she will not be blind anymore. Her eyes on the standee look completely normal, which was a huge change from how they looked in Season 4 after she came face-to-face with Vecna. Following that encounter, her eyes looked somewhat fogged over, and it was revealed that she had been blinded by him.

However, as mentioned, the standee's eyes are completely normal, so her blindness will apparently be cured somehow. Although Stranger Things is a fictional series, some real-life instances can cause temporary blindness if head trauma is involved, and Vecna put a lot of pressure on her head when he was trying to kill her and make her eyes explode. So, it is possible that his actions could have temporarily blinded her, but the show could also explain some kind of fictional reason for her vision returning.

Netflix Japan

The plethora of merchandise shared by Netflix Japan does include items from all seasons of Stranger Things, such as a t-shirt from Season 4 and a poster from Season 2. However, the standees are clearly from the upcoming season.

It is worth noting that Max coming out of her coma was already reported, but this is the first time Netflix has officially teased that the character will rejoin the fight in Season 5.

Stranger Things Season 5, Part 1 will be released on Netflix on November 26, 2025. Parts 2 and 3 will then premiere on December 25, 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Will Max Survive Stranger Things Season 5?

Sadie Sink already revealed that she will play an important role in Season 5, stating that the show's creators would have killed her off in Season 4 if they weren't going to utilize her in the final installment. However, that doesn't mean she will make it in the very end, though, as Vecna is extremely dangerous and could still kill her after she is brought back from her coma.

It was established in Season 4 that Max's subconscious was not present at all, resulting in her being brain-dead. Most likely, her consciousness is still linked to Vecna in some manner, and many have theorized that she is, in a way, stuck in the Upside Down.

If that is true, she could still aid the group of heroes when they enter the Upside Down and hunt Vecna. The only question is how she will come out of her coma and rejoin the team physically.

Since Max was already killed but brought back to life in Season 4, and will come out of her coma, she likely will not die again. That would almost be silly to kill a character, revive them, and then kill them again, so fans can expect her to make it through the events of the final season.

However, anything is possible, and fans will have to wait for the final episodes to be released to see exactly what will happen with Max.