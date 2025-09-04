One of Stranger Things' main characters, who has been a part of the show since Season 1, will apparently be obsessed with Vecna throughout all of Season 5, according to new details from a Stranger Things tie-in novel. Stranger Things Season 5 has been a long time coming, to say the least. More than three years have passed since the release of Season 4, but fans will finally get to see the end of the series at end of the year in three separate parts.

A lot of Stranger Things characters were greatly affected by Vecna in Season 4. Some, like Max, whose fate is still up in the air, are even on death's doorstep. However, other characters like Nancy Wheeler are seemingly obsessed with Vecna and can not stop thinking about what he did to Hawkins and her friends.

Netflix

According to the synopsis of a Stranger Things tie-in novel titled Stranger Things: One Way or Another, which was shared by Netflix Tudum, Nancy Wheeler has been entirely obsessed with finding and stopping Vecna since the events of Season 4. According to details released about the book, two months have passed since the events of Season 4, and, for those two months, Nancy "has spent every waking minute on the hunt for Vecna:"

"Hawkins, Indiana, is in recovery. It’s been two months since Vecna’s earthquake tore through the town, and its residents are still reeling from the devastation. Nancy Wheeler has spent every waking minute on the hunt for Vecna, but he’s continued to elude her. How can she head to Emerson for college in the fall if Hawkins is still under the influence of the Upside Down?"

It is also worth noting that the book will explore potential new victims of Vecna, such as a student named Joey Taft:

"When fellow classmate Joey Taft starts acting shifty at graduation, Nancy is convinced Vecna’s found his newest victim..."

This synopsis for Stranger Things: One Way or Another confirms that, between Seasons 4 and 5, Nancy became obsessed with finding Vecna and putting a stop to his hold over Hawkins. Most likely, Nancy's obsession will lead directly into Season 5 and will be explored on-screen throughout the installment.

Stranger Things: One Way or Another will be released on December 2, 2025, nearly one week after the release of Stranger Things Season 5, Part 1 on Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in three total parts: Part 1 (Episodes 1-4) will drop on November 26, followed by Part 2 (Episodes 5-7) on December 25. Then, the final episode, which is expected to be the length of a feature film, will premiere on December 31.

Every Character Confirmed to Team Up With Nancy in Stranger Things Season 5

In the official teaser for Stranger Things Season 5 that was recently released via YouTube, the footage confirmed that a number of characters will directly team up with Nancy to take down Vecna. While the synopsis for the book confirmed that Nancy is obsessed with stopping Vecna, it is safe to assume that the other core characters will be just as obsessed as she is, and will stop at nothing to bring his reign of terror to an end.

Jonathan

Netflix

At the 0:59 mark in the teaser, Jonathan can be seen standing beside Nancy in front of the Hawkins National Laboratory. It appears as though they are in the Upside Down, but since Vecna's earthquake essentially began merging the real world with the Upside Down, it could be that they are still in the overworld.

That particular shot confirmed that Jonathan will be joining Nancy's fight against Vecna, which is no surprise, and that the two will be traveling to the laboratory, likely to look for some clues on how to stop Vecna.

It is also worth noting that Jonathan also appeared beside Nancy at the 1:34 mark in the teaser. It was only for a brief second, and Jonathan's entire face wasn't even fully in the frame, but he was with Nancy as she pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at something. It is impossible to pinpoint exactly where the two are in the shot, but some kind of action is definitely taking place.

Steve

Netflix

Steve and Nancy's relationship has gone through a lot of changes throughout Stranger Things, but it seems as though they will mainly be working together for the sake of saving Hawkins, at least until Vecna is defeated. Steve showed up in the same shot as Jonathan in front of the Hawkins Laboratory, confirming that he will be joining her fight in Season 5 as well.

Dustin

Netflix

Dustin is another character who appeared in the teaser with Nancy in front of the lab. So, in total, Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, and Dustin will all be traveling to the lab at some point in Season 5.

Eleven

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven popped up multiple times throughout the teaser, but she was only featured alongside Nancy in one blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot at the 2:01 mark. In that shot, Nancy has her trusty shotgun raised once again, but this time she is with Eleven, who has a surprised look on her face. However, the two are clearly working together.

Mike

Netflix

Mike did not appear alongside Nancy in the Stranger Things Season 5 teaser, which was a bit surprising considering they are siblings. However, in a behind-the-scenes video Netflix shared via YouTube from the set of Season 5, some footage of a camera shooting a scene between Mike and Nancy was shared.

The scene in question looked to be a bit different than the others. Based on Nancy's facial expression, it appeared to be more emotional and less action-packed than the ones in the teaser. Still, it confirmed that Mike and Nancy will spend some time together in Season 5, and they will be fighting Vecna together.