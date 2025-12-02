Stranger Things 5: Netflix Reveals 17 Remaining Volume 2 & Finale Scenes In Trailer

After Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 ended with a massive cliffhanger, these remaining scenes from the trailers laid the groundwork for what lies ahead in Volume 2 and the finale as the secrets of the Upside Down are slowly unraveled. Volume 1 (the first four episodes) of the final season of Netflix's fan-favorite series provided insight into some of the show's significant storylines, such as Will Byers and Vecna's strange connection, the military's relentless pursuit of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Vecna's new goal of abducting kids to reshape the world to his liking.

Volume 1 ended with a major revelation about Will, with Episode 4 finally showcasing his powers that are tied to the Upside Down. This ending sets the stage for a highly anticipated Volume 2, as the Upside Down's full-scale invasion is expected to be pushed to the forefront. The mystery surrounding what lies ahead for Stranger Things' final season has ramped up the hype, and the remaining footage from the previous trailers released could serve as a hint of what's to come.

Every Remaining Volume 2 & Finale Scenes In Stranger Things Trailers

A Terrifying Sequence in the Upside Down

Netflix

At the 1:03 mark of the Stranger Things Season 5's official trailer, a shot of Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers looking at a terrifying transformation of a red rift in the Upside Down. While this may resemble a mothergate (a gateway to the Upside Down), it's possible that someone or something is being transported into the dimension. It's also worth noting that they appear to be inside the Upside Down's version of the Hawkins Lab, which is where the first mother gate was opened in Season 1.

Netflix

The concerned look on Jonathan and Nancy's faces in the following shot suggests that this red rift is bad news for the Hawkins crew, and the ramifications of seeing what comes out of it could lead to a major revelation.

Steve & Dustin's Emotional Moment

Netflix

Dustin was forever changed by Eddie Munson's death in Stranger Things Season 4, and he wanted to keep his legacy alive in the final season by trying to restart the Hellfire Club. However, viewers noticed that Dustin is a completely changed man in Season 5, as evidenced by his recklessness and his being secretive about visiting Eddie's grave.

Netflix

It's possible that the scene of Dustin hugging Steve (at the 1:15 mark of the trailer) could be a sign of him finally moving past his grief and opening up about what losing a mentor figure like Eddie means to him. The fact that he decided to be vulnerable to Steve is crucial because the pair's friendship already has its fair share of ups and downs across five seasons.

A Massive Explosion in the Upside Down

Netflix

The 1:30 mark of the official Stranger Things 5 trailer showed a massive explosion that took place in the Upside Down. It is unknown what caused this rift, but it could be connected to the red rift that Nancy and Jonathan saw inside Hawkins Lab.

Volume 1 established that Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, and Dustin are trying to find a way to penetrate the wall in the Upside Down, and they later found out that the center of it can be found in the Hawkins Lab. There is a chance that they managed to find a way to blow the rift in the Hawkins Lab, which led to the explosion.

Hopper's Continued Exploration of the Upside Down

Netflix

After almost sacrificing himself to save Eleven in Volume 1, Jim Hopper (who has a different look in Stranger Things Season 5) can be seen at the 1:35 mark of the trailer looking at the remnants of the same explosion that took place in the Hawkins Lab. Hopper may be with Eleven and Kali (008) in this sequence, and they could later reunite with Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, and Dustin as they go through the woods and arrive at the lab.

Jonathan & Nancy's Emotional Moment

Netflix

Jonathan and Nancy (who is seemingly obsessed with finding Vecna after her encounter with him in Season 4) have been on a rough patch in Season 5. While they are still together, Steve Harrington has not closed the door on trying to prove himself to Nancy.

At the 1:38 mark, an emotional moment between the two star-crossed lovers is shown, and they are seemingly having an honest conversation about their future. Volume 1 confirmed that Jonathan has plans to propose to her, and this could be where the proposal took place. It's also possible that this is a heartbreaking moment where the pair decides to break up because they know that their relationship will never work.

More Badass Nancy Moments

Netflix

Nancy Wheeler has no shortage of badass moments in Stranger Things (especially after she took down Vecna in Season 4), and the trend will continue in Season 5.

At the 1:41 mark of the trailer, Nancy can be seen shooting at some soldiers, potentially to gain access to Hawkins Lab. Some have also speculated that this moment could occur immediately after Will manifests his powers, illustrating how Nancy, Steve, Jonathan, and Dustin serve as backup for Joyce, Mike, and the kids.

A Hint of Time Travel?

Netflix

A prevailing theory in Stranger Things Season 5 is that time travel may be involved in some form (especially after Volume 1 already included a solid reference to Back to the Future's flux capacitor).

The 1:46 mark of the official trailer showed someone falling into the Upside Down, indicating that this protagonist could be the key to defeating Vecna, as they went back in time to where it all began. The fact that the official synopsis blatantly states that "time itself is unraveling" in the Upside Down could be the first major hint that time travel will occur, which could allow the show to revisit some key moments from the past through a different perspective, similar to Avengers: Endgame's fan-favorite time heist in the Infinity Saga.

The Hawkins Crew Reunite

Netflix

At the 1:48 mark of the trailer, the Hawkins crew appears to reunite in the town. Based on the image, it seems that Dustin, Lucas, Will, Erica, and Jonathan are in the shot. Notably missing here are Mike, Joyce, Steve, and Nancy, which could serve as a heartbreaking hint that they are still stuck in the Upside Down.

Eleven Using Her Powers

Netflix

The 1:52 mark of the trailer showed an incredible shot of Eleven using her powers in Stranger Things Season 5. Some have speculated that this could be during the explosion that took place in Hawkins Lab, and she may be using her powers to help Hopper and a weakened Kali navigate through the debris. Others have also theorized that this shot could be from Eleven's climactic battle against Vecna or the Mind Flayer.

Lucas Protecting Max from a Demodog

Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 revealed that Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) is trapped in Henry Creel's mindscape alongside Holly Wheeler (played by franchise newcomer Nell Fisher). Not only that, but Max also found Henry's kryptonite by building herself a haven inside a cave that, for some reason, Henry can't get inside of.

Netflix

Given that Vecna is clearly pissed that Max is inside his head, and she is helping Holly to escape, this could explain why he summoned a demodog at the 1:54 mark to try to kill the real-world Max in the hospital.

Dr. Kay's Relentless Pursuit

Netflix

At the 1:56 mark of the trailer, Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton) can be seen shooting at someone who appears to be escaping from the base. After fans learned that Dr. Kay's main goal is to find Eleven and use her powers for maybe something nefarious, it's reasonable to assume that she could be shooting at Hopper, Eleven, and a weakened Kali in this shot.

Dr. Kay is clearly pissed that Hopper and Eleven had taken Kali away, and she is now back to square one in trying to find out how to take control of the Upside Down for the military.

The Arrival at Hawkins Lab

Netflix

The official teaser trailer (released on July 16, 2025) also has some crucial scenes that were not included in Season 1. At the 0:58 mark of the teaser, the quartet of Jonathan, Nancy, Dustin, and Steve can be seen arriving at the Upside Down's version of the Hawkins Lab.

Netflix

This marks the beginning of the quartet's plan to destroy the center of the wall in the Upside Down, possibly leading to the explosion that occurred in the other trailer.

Eleven & Mike's Reunion

Netflix

At the 1:03 mark of the teaser, Eleven and Mike are reunited in the real world, spoiling the fact that she, Hopper, and possibly Kay made it out of the Upside Down to regroup with the Hawkins crew. Given that Eleven is beside her sensory-deprivation tank, it's possible that she could enter her mental void again to track down their missing friends in the Upside Down.

Netflix

The 1:55 mark confirmed this after a shot of Eleven submerging into the tank, suggesting that she could be using this to find Holly, Max, or even Will in the Upside Down.

Will Is Abducted by Vecna Again

Netflix

At the 1:59 mark of the trailer, a quick shot of Will being succumbed by the spires of the Upside Down appears to strongly hint that he will be abducted by Vecna again at some point in Stranger Things' final season. It's possible that Vecna might have found out that Will's unique powers have already manifested, and he wants to weaponize them to fulfill his goal of reshaping the world.

Hopper's Reminder to Eleven

Netflix

At the 1:54 mark of the teaser trailer, Hopper can be seen talking to Eleven and reminding her to, "Let's end this, kid." It is unknown why Eleven is wearing a protective suit. However, given Hopper's line of dialogue, she could either be heading toward Vecna's lair by herself to end the chaos once and for all.

The Invasion

Netflix

The 1:42 mark of the teaser appears to hint at a grim fate for the world, as the full-scale invasion of Hawkins is imminent. A shot of the ashes or parts of Vecna's minions from the Upside Down can be seen in the communications tower, indicating that Vecna's plan may be coming to fruition (read more about who died in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1).

Will's Iconic 'Run!' Scene

Netflix

At the 1:26 mark of the Date Announcement trailer of Stranger Things Season 5, Will Byers can be seen screaming, "Run!" to his allies. Given that he has a connection to the Demogorgons in the Upside Down and the fact that his powers have already manifested, it's possible that he can either be alerting those around him or those who are being pursued by these monsters.

Will has been through a lot in Season 5, and this scene could hint that he could be willing to sacrifice himself by allowing Vecna to abduct him, especially after he already forged a strong bond with the likes of Robin and Mike this season.