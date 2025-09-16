Stranger Things Season 5 Will Make 1 Major Design Change to Hopper's Face

Official Stranger Things Season 5 promotional art revealed a special look at Jim Hopper's new design. Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour) has played an integral role in the Netflix horror mystery series as the small-town chief of police of Hawkins. The character has since evolved into an important father figure for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), leading to many ups and downs, including a stint in a Russian prison that ended in Season 4. The final season is expected to explore more of Hopper's dynamic with his adoptive daughter, Eleven, as they make a stand against Vecna and the creatures of the Upside Down.

Aside from his complex story, one of Hopper's evolving aspects is his noticeably different looks throughout the first four seasons. He began his journey as a rugged cop with a short, messy brown haircut before ending Season 4 with a shaved bald head and the usual scuffy beard. Ahead of Season 5, Hopper has another new look that makes him stand out from his previous overall styles.

Official promotional art from a tie-in product for Stranger Things Season 5 showed a special preview of Hopper's new design for the final season.

Netflix

Aside from the fact that Eleven sports longer hair, unlike her shaved head at the end of Season 4, Hopper sports a full, thick beard that makes him look rugged and weathered. The fact that his beard had grown suggested that Season 5 will have a massive time jump from Season 4's game-changing ending.

Netflix

This promotional art is consistent with Hopper's look in Stranger Things Season 5's official teaser trailer.

Netflix

In the footage from the teaser, Hopper can be seen sporting the same beard and similar clothes as he embarks on a secret mission with Eleven to fight off Vecna's forces.

Netflix

A closer look at Hopper's new look in Season 5 shows him wielding a heavy-duty gun and pointing it toward an unknown enemy.

Netflix

Another look at Hopper shows him in a snowy setting, with his longer beard featured more prominently.

Netflix

Hopper reunites with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) in one of the scenes from the trailer, seemingly saying goodbye before he accompanies Eleven to an unknown mission.

Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 is the series' swan song on Netflix, culminating in the game-changing showdown between Vecna and the heroes of Hawkins, led by Eleven and Hopper. Stranger Things brings back its core cast in Season 5, led by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink.

Stranger Things Season 5 will have a historic release. The first four episodes will be released on November 26, 2025. The next three episodes will premiere on Christmas Day 2025, and the finale will bow on the streamer on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2025).

Will Hopper Die in Stranger Things Season 5?

Netflix

From otherworldly creatures to almost losing Eleven from the Upside Down, Jim Hopper has literally seen it all in Stranger Things. He had survived through harsh conditions throughout the first four seasons and even fought a Demogorgon with a sword in Season 4. As a result, many have been theorizing that he could bite the bullet in the final season.

There is no doubt that Jim is willing to sacrifice his life for others. With higher stakes and an action-packed final season, all signs point to Jim sacrificing his life for either Eleven or Joyce, finally cementing his legacy as one of Hawkins' true saviors.

Still, seeing Jim die would be predictable for some, considering how much he has been willing to save innocent lives in the small town of Hawkins (the same town he protected as a cop all these years). A happy ending could be in the cards for Jim in Season 5, which could be a surprising culmination for his arc since many expect him to die.

Whether he dies or not, Hopper is poised to play an integral role in the Hawkins' inevitable clash against Vecna and the creatures of the Upside Down.