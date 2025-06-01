Why Stranger Things Season 5's Release Got Split Into 3 Parts

Netflix has confirmed that the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things 5 will be split across three dates. Stranger Things previously adopted the split release strategy for Season 4, which streamed in two volumes, making the three-volume release a first for the Netflix show. The sci-fi show is one of Netflix's most successful originals, and with the show ending in Season 5, it's a priority for the streamer that the series gets a dramatic conclusion.

At Netflix's 2025 TUDUM event, the streamer confirmed Stranger Things 5 will release its first four episodes in Volume 1 on November 26, 2025, its next three episodes in Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and its finale episode on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2025).

Season 5 will end the story that began with the disappearance of Will Byers in 1983, which led to a group of teenagers befriending a young girl and super-powered runaway lab experiment named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and teaming up to stop the dangers of the monster-filled parallel dimension, the Upside Down, from infiltrating their small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The tri-split release may be unprecedented for Stranger Things, but there are some likely reasons that Netflix chose this model for its popular sci-fi series.

Why Stranger Things 5 Is In Multiple Parts - 4 Main Reasons

Prolonging Stranger Things Season 5's Cultural Conversation

Netflix

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's biggest success stories, with both the third and fourth seasons cemented on the streamer's most-watched seasons of all time list. The show's popularity and passionate fanbase ensure that each season of Stranger Things is a global event, dominating streaming charts, social media channels, and the cultural conversation.

By choosing to extend Stranger Things 5 over several weeks, the show will remain at the epicentre of the pop culture conversation for longer. Releasing the season at the end of the year also ensures Netflix has a release at the end of 2025 that everyone will be talking about.

This is far from the first time that Netflix has released one of its hit Original series in multiple parts. Most recently, Outer Banks Season 5 and Emily in Paris Season 4 were split into two parts, while Cobra Kai Season 3 was split into three 5-episode volumes.

Amplifying the Effect of Narrative Cliffhangers

Netflix

The decision to split Stranger Things 5 into three parts allows the series to further amplify the cliffhangers at the end of each volume, giving particular narrative beats even more weight as audiences know they'll have to wait and come back to receive answers.

Stranger Things did this to great effect in Season 4, with the Volume 1 cliffhanger revealing the exciting origin story of Vecna, which made audiences even more eager to return and see the showdown between him and Eleven.

Season 5 of the show will chronicle the group's final battle against the Upside Down, and there will undoubtedly be some narrative peaks and unsolved Stranger Things mysteries that will leave audiences eager for more at the end of each volume.

VFX Work for Later Episodes May Not Be Completely Finalized When Season 5 Premieres

Netflix

Stranger Things is a special effects-heavy show, with hours of work going into creating the rich and terrifying detail of the Upside Down and its creatures. VFX is one of the last parts of the filmmaking process, and the longer the special effects teams can have to work on each episode, the better the result is going to be.

This could be part of the reason Netflix has opted for a split release schedule for Stranger Things 5, as it gives the VFX teams more time to work on the later episodes instead of rushing to have them all ready at once, which would dilute some of the visual quality.

The Duffer Brothers have teased that an epic 650 hours of footage were filmed for Stranger Things 5. This means the show has a lot of work to do in the post-production process, so any extra time that can be allocated for that is going to be a positive for the show.

Netflix

Netflix's decision to release Stranger Things 5 at the end of the year also means it can take advantage of major holidays, which the show does on all three scheduled dates.

The first volume of Stranger Things 5 releases on November 26, which is perfect timing for the Thanksgiving long weekend in the U.S. The next two then arrive on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. All three of these release dates occur when most viewers have days off, meaning they are more likely to dedicate their time to watching something like Stranger Things 5. This is compounded by the streamer's decision to release each volume at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, which is more accessible for North American viewers compared to the traditional midnight releases for new shows.

This release format is a strategic decision on Netflix's part to ensure that the final season of Stranger Things has the best chance of reaching as many people as possible as soon as possible, making it more of a cultural event.

While Season 5 is the end of Stranger Things, it's not the end for the franchise. Find out what other Stranger Things releases Netflix has planned here.