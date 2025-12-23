Marvel Studios Will Release 2 Very Different X-Men Projects In 2026

The X-Men will be back on Disney+ in 2026 before Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios touted before Avengers: Doomsday began production in late March that, as expected, the classic Fox X-Men were coming back. Fans already caught a taste of this in The Marvels' post-credit scene as Monica Rambeau was stranded across the Multiverse, faced by Kelsey Grammar's Beast. That same universe is expected to reappear in Avengers 5, pitting Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Fantastic Four against the X-Men for the ultimate face-off.

While the X-Men will next take to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday, they will officially return on Disney+ before then in X-Men '97 Season 2. Marvel Animation confirmed at New York Comic-Con that the revival series will be back in Summer 2026, months before Avengers 5 arrives on December 18, 2026.

Currently, Marvel Studios has only confirmed seven X-Men heroes to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but there are rumors about Halle Berry's Storm returning too, along with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey.

Avengers: Doomsday's confirmed X-Men roster includes:

Patrick Stewart - Charles Xavier

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Kesley Grammar - Beast

James Marsden - Cyclops

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romjin - Mystique

Channing Tatum - Gambit

The big-screen blockbuster's seven-man mutant roster pales in comparison to X-Men '97, which has already confirmed 20 characters from mutant lore. That's not to say the movie couldn't be hiding more X-Men, most notably the likes of Storm, Jean Grey, and Wolverine, but there is little to suggest that yet.

The X-Men who take to the big screens in 2026 will be far older and more experienced than those on Disney+, as the cast's ages range from 45-year-old Channing Tatum to 86-year-old Ian McKellen.

While most of the heroes' ages are never stated in X-Men '97, they are believed to be in their 20s or 30s, with Professor X and Magneto edging into their 50s or 60s.

Despite being at vastly different points in their mutant lives, Avengers 5 seems to be copying X-Men '97 with a more comic-booky adaptation than ever before. Recent rumors surrounding the X-Men's return claimed that fans can expect a trip to the X-Mansion and, finally, the heroes in their iconic suits from the page.

The X-Men's Crazy Role in Avengers: Doomsday Explained

The two X-Men adaptations undeniably share similarities, but there will be at least one key difference in how they are handled. While X-Men '97 will be firmly focused on the mutants, their long-running character arcs, and their battle against Apocalypse, their role in Avengers 5 won't hit the same levels.

When it comes to Avengers: Doomsday, the returning X-Men will merely be a part of a larger Multiversal conflict with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, with some worrying that they will be reduced to fan-service cameos to drive excitement.

The next two Avengers movies are expected to mark a "reset" for the X-Men, bidding farewell to the old and welcoming the new. Marvel Studios is already developing three X-Men projects for Phase 7 and beyond, including a full-blown reboot with fresh faces from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier.

In anticipation of that, many are expecting the Fox icons to be used as cannon fodder for Doctor Doom in Avengers 5. This could see the magical genius villain rack up an impressive kill count and decimate legendary faces, but only after some trailer-worthy moments of a long-awaited Avengers vs. X-Men battle.

Regardless, moviegoers have been eager to see the two superhero teams battle for years, most notably since 2012's Avengers vs. X-Men comic event. As all these fantasies were shared when the classic Fox actors held the roles, it only seems fitting they get that moment, instead of saving it for the rebooted cast.