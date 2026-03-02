Marvel Officially Unveils the Next Live-Action Spider-Man Costume

Marvel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video showcased an incredible look at Spider-Man's 15th live-action suit in the upcoming Nicolas Cage-led Spider-Noir series. The web-slinger's live-action costumes have evolved through the years, evoking a sense of realism that was brought about by Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, all the way to the technologically upgraded version of Tom Holland's MCU hero.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Verse spinoff, Spider-Noir, will add another costume to the roster of live-action suits of the web-slinger, and this one has a unique feel to it due to its different aesthetic.

Amazon Prime Video

Ben Reilly's suit is predominantly all-black, similar to the ones featured in the animated Spider-Verse movies. This is drastically different from the traditional red-and-blue Spider-Man costumes seen in the past (which is perfect for its unique Snyder Cut twist in its imminent release).

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir's suit embraces the grounded take on the hero, showing the hero as someone who doesn't pull his punches when taking down bad guys.

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir also possesses a comic-accurate black fabric mask that appears to have a distinctive web pattern alongside large white goggles over the eyes.

Amazon Prime Video

This piece also appears to embrace the bug-like features of the traditional Spider-Man mask, but it adds a certain retro element to make it stand out.

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Noir's ensemble includes the classic fedora, a heavy fabric trench coat, and a vest for added protection.

Amazon Prime Video

This marks the 15th live-action Spider-Man costume, joining the list of the other suits featured in the likes of the original Spider-Man trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the MCU's Spider-Man movies.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy introduced three versions of the web-slinger's costume, starting with Peter Parker's makeshift costume that he wore during a wrestling tournament in the 2002 movie. This suit consists of a red hoodie with a handdrawn spider symbol, blue pants, and a homemade mask.

Sony Pictures

Perhaps one of the standout costumes in all of the Spider-Man movies is Tobey Maguire's classic red and blue suit that he wore in the trilogy. It is nearly comic-accurate due to the perfect blend between red and blue sections, the large black spider emblem on the chest, and a smaller red spider emblem on the back.

What makes his suit stand out from the rest is its raised black webbing. It also featured more vibrant colors that were upgraded in the sequel.

Sony Pictures

2007's Spider-Man 3 featured the all-black symbiote suit that formed over the classic red-and-blue suit, highlighting the more aggressive transformation of Peter Parker after the Venom symbiote used him as a host.

Sony Pictures

Moving over to the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man movies, the character's transformation also embraced the usual homemade to full-blown comic-accurate suits.

In 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker's initial Spider-Man suit highlighted a tracksuit-like costume with a hoodie mask, shades as goggles, and homemade web shooters.

Sony Pictures

It evolved into a classic and refined red-and-blue suit that is completely distinct from Maguire's version due to its more angular black spider emblem and the inclusion of mechanical web-shooters.

Sony Pictures

2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 introduced a more refined version that made the red aesthetic deeper and featured white lenses to make it more unique and closer to its comic counterpart. This suit was then brought back in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sony Pictures

Jon Watts' Spider Man "Home" trilogy introduced a plethora of Spider-Man costumes for Tom Holland's web-slinging hero in the MCU.

Similar to the past two live-action versions, Spider-Man: Homecoming also featured a self-made suit for Peter, showcasing a red hoodie base, blue pants, a spray-painted spider emblem, a mechanical goggles, and basic web-shooters. Peter used this suit in the pivotal battle against Michael Keaton's Vulture.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man's "Stark suit" from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War is a standout costume because this was the first suit that fans saw when the character made his MCU debut.

Built with the upgrades from Tony Stark himself, this suit has a sleek red-and-blue design that has high-tech lenses (with HUD display), and enhanced web-shooters with multiple modes (like instant kill).

Sony Pictures

The Night Monkey suit or Stealth suit made its debut in Spider-Man: Far from Home after Nick Fury recruited Peter to join their mission in the fight against the elemental monsters. The suit is mostly black (perfect for stealth missions) with mechanical goggles that emulate the ones used in the classic red-and-blue suit.

Sony Pictures

The final battle of Spider-Man: Far from Home introduced Peter's upgraded red-and-black suit that the web-slinger himself designed before facing Mysterio and his droids. It has the similar function as the original Stark suit, but with black accents this time around.

Sony Pictures

The Iron Spider Suit (first introduced in Avengers: Infinity War) is a stunning armored suit filled with nanotechnology. It has a unique, glowing spider emblem and four mechanical spider-arms that provide flexibility during combat. This suit also allows Peter to breathe in space because it has oxygen supply.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced an alternate Black & Gold Suit which is actually the red-and-black suit inside. Peter decided to adapt a new look following the chaos surrounding his secret identity being exposed, which explains why he decided to reverse the color scheme of his traditional suit.

The suit has a black base with predominantly gold webbing lines and spider emblem. It aslo has exposed wiring and circuit patterns.

Sony Pictures

No Way Home also featured Spider-Man's Integrated Suit that has a unique design because of its integration of nanotechnology from the Iron Spider to the red-and-black Upgraded Suit. It perfectly blended Peter's DIY style with the Stark-level upgrades that he already possessed (read more on why the Integrated Suit caused problems for Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will highlight a brand-new suit for Holland's Peter Parker, showcasing combined elements from Maguire and Garfield's versions as a way to pay tribute to his Multiverse comrades.

Peter's new suit has raised webbing (like Maguire and Garfield's) and its new spider emblem appears to be similar to that of Garfield's version that was seen in No Way Home and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 due to its angular design.

Sony Pictures

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31.