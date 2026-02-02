2 Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Films Are Officially Leaving Streaming Soon

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man era returned to Netflix US in September 2025 as part of the streamer’s monthly library update. Both The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 brought the web-slinger back to the platform after Netflix lost multiple Spider-Man titles in 2025, including Sam Raimi’s original trilogy and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Netflix officially confirmed that both The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will leave the streaming platform on March 1, 2026. What’s On Netflix reported the departures as part of its March 2026 removal list.

Sony Pictures

The March 1 departure date means subscribers get just a few weeks with the films before they vanish from the service. The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 join a massive wave of removals hitting Netflix on the first of the month, including The Wolf of Wall Street, Braveheart, and multiple comedy classics.

Sony Pictures owns the theatrical rights to Spider-Man and controls streaming distribution. The studio struck a deal with Netflix in 2021 that granted the streamer access to Sony’s theatrical releases after their theatrical and home entertainment windows. However, this agreement covers newer releases rather than the older Amazing Spider-Man films.

Andrew Garfield starred as Peter Parker in two films directed by Marc Webb. The Amazing Spider-Man premiered in 2012, rebooting the franchise after Sam Raimi’s trilogy concluded with Spider-Man 3 in 2007. Emma Stone played Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield, while Rhys Ifans portrayed the villain Lizard. The first film earned $757 million worldwide, performing respectably at the box office. Critics gave it a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences scored it 77%. The movie received praise for Garfield’s performance and his chemistry with Stone.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 followed in 2014, introducing Jamie Foxx as Electro and Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn. The sequel grossed $708 million globally but received a much cooler reception. Critics scored it 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences scored it 64%. Many fans and critics felt the film prioritized setting up future sequels over telling a complete story.

Sony canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3, along with planned spinoffs, including Sinister Six. The studio instead partnered with Marvel Studios to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, casting Tom Holland as the new Peter Parker.

Andrew Garfield Has Had a Solid Spider-Man Legacy

Marvel Studios

Despite the mixed reception to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield’s performance as Spider-Man earned lasting appreciation. His return in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland generated massive excitement.

No Way Home grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Garfield’s scenes drew particular praise, with many fans calling for Sony to greenlight The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The actor won a Critics’ Choice Super Award for his performance.

Garfield addressed the possibility of returning to the role multiple times in interviews. While he expressed love for the character and gratitude for the No Way Home opportunity, he emphasized any future appearance would need the right story and creative team.

Rumors periodically surface about Garfield appearing in future Marvel projects. Speculation intensified around Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming Multiverse crossover film. However, neither Marvel Studios nor Sony confirmed any plans for Garfield’s return beyond No Way Home.

Where To Watch The Amazing Spider-Man Films After March 1

Once The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 leave Netflix on March 1, subscribers still have options for watching Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films. Both movies currently stream on Disney+ in the United States. Disney’s platform maintains its Sony content library through separate agreements, meaning the films should remain available there for the foreseeable future. Fans can watch Garfield’s complete Spider-Man story on Disney+ without interruption.

Physical media provides another permanent option. Both The Amazing Spider-Man films are available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. Sony regularly includes the movies in discounted box sets alongside other Spider-Man titles.

Digital rental and purchase options exist across multiple platforms. Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu all offer the films for digital purchase or 48-hour rental. Prices vary by platform and whether viewers choose HD or 4K quality.

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 remain available on Netflix US until March 1, 2026. After that date, Disney+ becomes the primary streaming home for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man films.