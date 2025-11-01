Avengers Doomsday Is Apparently Omitting These 6 Marvel Heroes According to the MCU Actors Themselves

Several Marvel actors have denied involvement in the studio's new Avengers film, despite rumors and fans' hopes that they may appear. Avengers: Doomsday received a lengthy cast announcement in spring 2025, confirming over 20 different names for the major MCU film. However, Marvel Studios is known for its surprising cameos, which have led to frequent speculation over which unannounced actors will reprise their roles in Avengers 5.

Marvel stars have spoken in the past about the studio's strict training that prohibits them from discussing MCU projects, which often leads to denials or dismissals of any questions regarding their Marvel projects or futures. In the case of Avengers: Doomsday, the theories are rampant over who may be making a surprise appearance, but according to many of the Marvel stars themselves, several characters won't be on the list.

These Marvel Stars Have Denied Being in Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans

Marvel Studios

The story came to an end for two Marvel mainstays in Avengers: Endgame, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man sacrificing himself, and Chris Evans' Captain America time-travelling to live out his old age with his love, Peggy Carter. However, the story wasn't over for Downey Jr., who is returning as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, leading many to believe Marvel isn't done with Evans either.

In 2024, reports emerged that Evans would return in Avengers: Doomsday, although in what capacity or role remains a mystery. However, Evans quickly denied these reports, telling Esquire "that's not true," and confirming he is "happily retired" from Marvel.

Whether the actor is adhering to his years of MCU publicity training or is truly absent from the film will have to wait until December 18, 2026, to be revealed.

Andrew Garfield

Marvel

After dodging spoilers for years regarding his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home (for which the rumors ended up being true), Andrew Garfield is once again on the denial train about his inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

While Garfield's Peter Parker was sent back to his home universe at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Multiversal aspects of Doomsday and Secret Wars have fans hoping he'll be back. Garfield is on the opposite side, telling GQ "unequivocally f**king no," when asked if he'll be in the new Avengers flick.

Ryan Reynolds

Marvel

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool recently made his debut in the MCU after several solo movies under Fox Studios, and Deadpool & Wolverine's blockbuster revenue cemented him as a priority character for Marvel Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal that Reynolds would reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday, but the actor was quick to deny his involvement on a recent press tour, saying he had not "stepped foot on set."

Charlie Cox

Marvel

Charlie Cox's Daredevil was one of the surprise cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, welcoming the return of the horned hero in the MCU before the debut of his solo show, Daredevil: Born Again. Now that Daredevil is a mainstay in the superhero universe, many rumors have pointed to Cox appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

Most recently, Phase Hero's Brandon Davis asked Cox whether he was in Avengers: Doomsday, which he was quick to deny, saying, "No. I’m just concentrating on [Daredevil: Born Again] right now."

Halle Berry

20th Century Studios

With so many X-Men cast members returning for Avengers: Doomsday, many were expecting Halle Berry's Storm to be one of them.

Rumors suggest Storm will be present in the movie, although Berry denied this to the Associate Press when asked whether her name might be announced for the film, saying, "Keep waiting, it's not gonna be there."

Benedict Cumberbatch

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel sorcerer, Doctor Strange, is one of the MCU characters with the most knowledge of the ins and outs of the Multiverse, having joined in on relevant plots in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Cumberbatch has been adamant that he is not in Avengers: Doomsday but will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. According to Cumberbatch, the reason is that his character "[does] not align with this part of the story." Whether that turns out to be true or is a magician's deflection will only be revealed with time.