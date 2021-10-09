Marvel Is Now Training MCU Actors to Avoid Spoiling Upcoming Disney+ Show

It's no secret that Marvel's Disney+ series have been a huge success for the studio. From WandaVision bringing home the MCU's first Emmy to Falcon and the Winter Soldier launching Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4, Marvel hasn't held back when it comes to its streaming shows.

The upcoming Secret Invasion series is also shaping up to be a landmark Marvel story on Disney+. The MCU project has already landed Hollywood names like Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, alongside Samuel L. Jackson who will reprise his role as Nick Fury.

Not much is known about the new series, but it is expected to adapt Marvel's famous Secret Invasion comic book storyline which follows the shape-shifting skrulls from Captain Marvel as they infiltrate Earth.

It appears Marvel really wants to keep the secrets of Secret Invasion, well, secret, and is pulling out all the stops to make sure details stay under wraps.

No Secrets Spilled About Secret Invasion

Marvel

In a red carpet interview at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year awards, Secret Invasion actor Kingsley Ben-Adir carefully dodged questions about the MCU series.

Ben-Adir will reportedly play the villain in Secret Invasion but when asked about his involvement in the series the actor said Marvel has been "training us not to talk" about the project:

"We're figuring it out at the moment. They've been training us not to talk for like six months. As soon as you asked that, I've just got in my head this Marvel robot saying, 'Don't talk, don't say anything, say nothing, lie.' So I don't know."

Marvel Is Serious About Spoilers

Marvel projects have always maintained a high level of secrecy prior to release, but that never seems to stop spoilers from getting out. Actors like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are known to have accidentally spoiled their Marvel projects in the past, and it seems the studio is taking action.

Training the actors on how to address the media, as Ben-Adir mentioned, seems to be standard practice for Marvel these days. Emilia Clarke also said she had conversations with Marvel's security team and lives in fear of spoiling Secret Invasion, proving just how forceful Marvel is with its spoiler policy.

Even actors like Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox, who aren't confirmed for any new Marvel projects, have been dodging questions left and right about their potential appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems any Marvel spoiler training they may or may not have received is paying off.

The studio has been known to take more even more extreme precautionary measures, like with Tom Holland, for example, who only received script pages on Avengers: Endgame for the scenes he was involved in.

While it's exciting when actors tease their projects, Marvel's spoiler prevention tactics are worth it so that audiences can enjoy those big reveals in the moment.