12 MCU Actors Confirmed for Marvel's 'Crossover Event Series' Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is one of the most highly-anticipated MCU series on Disney+ due to its mysterious storyline and massive cast. Based on the comic book of the same name, the upcoming series revolves around the storyline of evil Skrulls infiltrating Earth over the years, impersonating heroes and high-ranking officials in preparation for planetary invasion.

In the MCU, this is an unexpected twist, especially after how Captain Marvel portrayed the Skrulls as one of the good guys. Despite that, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that Skrulls have "a variety of moralities among them," meaning that there could be evil Skrulls out there who are just waiting to strike at the proper moment.

The exact plot details of Secret Invasion are still being kept under wraps, but Marvel Studios recently confirmed that the series is Disney+'s first MCU "crossover event." This confirmation indicates that more familiar characters from the interconnected franchise will appear, possibly as a Skrull or an ally of Nick Fury against the imminent invasion.

Secret Invasion's Confirmed Cast

Given the scale of the Secret Invasion storyline from Marvel Comics, it isn't surprising that the MCU's version will be a crossover. Here's every confirmed actor who is set to appear in the Disney+ series.

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury)

Marvel

Nick Fury's involvement in Secret Invasion has been confirmed ever since the show's announcement. In the MCU, it makes sense storywise that the former director of SHIELD will show up in the crossover, considering his close ties with the Skrulls and more specifically, Talos. Considering that the character is always ten steps ahead, there's a strong chance that he will end up being the one to uncover the Skrull threat against Earth, making him an unfortunate target by his former allies.

Ben Mendelsohn (Talos)

Marvel

Alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn's involvement as Talos in the Disney+ series was confirmed during Disney Investor Day 2020. The actor's appearance in Secret Invasion as his Captain Marvel character marks his third time in the role, after reprising his portrayal during 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Talos could serve as a strong ally to Fury due to his close bond with the MCU veteran, but there's still a possibility that a heartbreaking twist involving the character's allegiance could be unraveled as the season progresses.

Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill)

Marvel

In December 2021, Deadline first reported that Cobie Smulders would return to play Maria Hill in Secret Invasion, with set photos ultimately confirming her involvement in the series. During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Smulders revealed more details about the project, describing it as having a "claustrophobic" vibe while also saying that Skrulls have been building their numbers "since [fans] last saw them in Captain Marvel."

Maria Hill's role in Secret Invasion is expected to be tied with Fury and Talos, but the "don't trust anyone" dilemma of the series could hint that the once trustworthy SHIELD agent could eventually transform into a formidable Skrull threat if it gets revealed that she's an impostor all this time.

Martin Freeman (Everett Ross)

Marvel

In March 2022, Samuel L. Jackson accidentally confirmed that Martin Freeman will return as Everett Ross in Secret Invasion. Although the actor's slip-up didn't reveal any details about Freeman's role in the series, the high-ranking status of his MCU character could be the key to finding out how he fits the Disney+ crossover puzzle. There's a strong chance that the CIA operative has already been replaced by a Skrull or he could be an imposter all along ever since his debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Don Cheadle (James Rhodes)

Marvel

Don Cheadle's inclusion as James Rhodes in Secret Invasion was accidentally revealed by a set photo from the Marvel series. The character's involvement was eventually confirmed when Rhodes showed up during a tense encounter against Nick Fury in the early footage shown at Hall H during this year's San Diego Comic-Con. While Fury could really use an Avenger in the form of Rhodes, the brief yet pulsating encounter that was described in the teaser suggests that the MCU veteran could be the first hero to be replaced by an evil Skrull.

Emilia Clarke

Marvel

In April 2021, Variety reported that Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke was in "final negotiations" to join Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion. Eventually, Clarke herself confirmed her MCU debut in the upcoming Disney+ series, saying that the people developing the show "are what pushed [her] over the line to really wanting to do it."

Given that the actress' role hasn't been revealed, speculation became rampant about which Marvel Comics character will Clarke portray in the series. From Abigail Brand to Spider-Woman, MCU fans have been sharing theories online since the actress was cast.

Olivia Colman

Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news that Marvel is in talks with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman for Secret Invasion back in April 2021. It was previously rumored that Colman would play a gender-swapped iteration of Union Jack, a Marvel hero who is known to be heavily involved in the battles against Skrulls from the comics.

In addition, Colman will also reportedly have a significant MCU future after Secret Invasion, suggesting that her character will stick around for more projects after the Disney+ series.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Marvel

Kingsley Ben-Adir's addition to the MCU series was first reported by Deadline back in March 2021, with the outlet also claiming that the actor will play the lead villain of the series. Aside from not-so-revealing set photos, details about Ben-Adir's role in Secret Invasion have been kept tightly under wraps. If the actor is indeed playing the show's big bad, then it's likely that he could portray a high-ranking Skrull leader who is potentially calling the shots on the invasion of Earth.

Christopher McDonald

Marvel

In May 2021, Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald was reported to be cast in a role in Secret Invasion. In the same report, Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva shared that the actor's role is "a newly created character that could cross over to the larger MCU." Similar to Colman, it seems that McDonald's MCU character is here to stay.

Killian Scott

Marvel

Deadline first reported that Killian Scott has joined the cast of Secret Invasion back in April 2021. Murphy's Multiverse claimed that Scott's character is an evil Skrull who is an ally to Ben-Adir's villain. Furthermore, The Direct exclusively shared that the Love/Hate actor is playing Fiz, a Skrull with comic connections to Professor X and the X-Men in Marvel Comics.

Dermot Mulroney (US President Ritson)

Marvel

Secret Invasion set photos confirmed that Dermot Mulroney is portraying United States president Ritson in the series.

Irina Kara

Marvel

Set photos from the Disney+ series also accidentally confirmed the casting of Irina Kara as an unknown character. Based on the photos and videos, it is unknown if Kara will have a significant role in the series.

5 Potential MCU Characters Who Could Appear

Aside from the confirmed actors, a Disney+ crossover event will not be complete without a few surprise appearances from MCU veterans. Here are 5 potential candidates that could make their presence felt in the Secret Invasion series.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers could make a surprise appearance in Secret Invasion as Nick Fury's last resort to resolve the Skrull conflict. Captain Marvel's presence in the Disney+ series makes sense since the MCU hero has a sense of responsibility towards the Skrulls, considering that she helped them to find a new home in her 2019 solo movie. While it is heartbreaking for Danvers to fight against the species that she considers an ally, the hero's duty to protect Earth is expected to be a top priority.

However, it's possible that a different Carol Danvers could be featured in the series, one who is a Skrull impostor that could mess with the minds of Nick Fury and Talos.

Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau)

During the last appearance of Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in WandaVision's post-credits scene, the character was last seen talking to a Skrull. While this specific sequence could set up her next appearance in The Marvels, it could possibly tease her appearance in the Skrull-related conflict in Secret Invasion. There's a chance that Nick Fury might have recruited Rambeau covertly to his side to battle the threat of the evil Skrulls.

Given that Rambeau already has powers by the time of Secret Invasion, the character could prove to be a valuable asset on the side of Fury and Talos.

Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau)

WandaVision confirmed that Maria Rambeau died due to cancer, but the Skrulls could use her appearance as mind games for Nick Fury. Lashana Lynch could reprise her MCU role in a cameo capacity, and her presence could serve as a mini-reunion with the original Captain Marvel cast.

Anthony Mackie (Captain America)

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson made an impactful speech that was heard around the world at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It's possible that Nick Fury noticed the new Star-Spangled Avenger, and he could potentially recruit him in the fight against the Skrulls. On the flip side, it's also likely that the Skrulls took note of Sam's resurgence as the new Captain America, and they could easily nab him as a target to replace.

A Skrull posing as Captain America could easily sway the general public and even some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Whatever the case, seeing Sam Wilson in the first MCU crossover event on Disney+ is a fresh sight for fans.

Chloe Bennet (Quake)

Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet has been the top contender of fans for a possible MCU return in Secret Invasion. Although the actress already debunked rumors of her Disney+ return numerous times, there is a growing belief that the Marvel actress could be lying, thus setting up her appearance in the upcoming crossover.

If Bennet's Daisy Johnson does indeed return, it's possible that the same scenario that happened with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin could end up happening. This could hint that a soft reboot for the character will happen, aligning her story with what's been going on in the MCU. Ultimately, Quake's surprising inclusion could turn the tide in Fury's favor against the Skrulls.

Secret Invasion is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2023.