Marvel Leak Reveals Kingsley Ben-Adir On Disney+'s Secret Invasion Set (Photo)

Just because Phase 4 of the MCU is exploring new avenues and introducing new characters doesn't mean the superhero juggernaut has forgotten its roots. In addition to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel, Marvel Studios is set to bring the Avengers Initiative mastermind back to center stage in Secret Invasion for Disney+.

Apparently, Captain Marvel's Talos - played by Ben Mendelsohn - isn't the only Skrull doing a little shapeshifting as audiences saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home. A number of Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, leading to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, and Talos entering the fray.

While the Secret Invasion cast is packed with familiar MCU faces, the series also looks to welcome a number of new stars as well, including Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Emilia Clarke, and Kinglsey Ben-Adir in a potentially villainous role.

A number of photos from the Secret Invasion set have already revealed several of the series' stars in action; and now, the same can be said for Ben-Adir ahead of his MCU debut.

Secret Invasion's Kingsley Ben-Adir Spotted on Disney+ Set

Marvel

Twitter user @SInvasionNews, via @donnajuds on Instagram, posted a photo of Kingsley Ben-Adir on the set of Marvel's Secret Invasion for Disney+ during its UK shoot.

Again, Ben-Adir is far from the only Secret Invasion star to have been spotted on-set, as earlier photos and video have shown Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, and more.

Also, like most of the show's new cast, Ben-Adir's role - while rumored to be shady - has yet to be confirmed. The actor himself, however, is known for his roles in Peaky Blinders and High Fidelity, as well as playing Malcolm X in Regina King's One Night in Miami...

How Big is Kingsley Ben-Adir's Secret Invasion Role?

While Marvel fans have enjoyed the slew of photos and videos from Secret Invasion's UK shoot, there has been little in the way of spoilers with the possible exception of Emilia Clarke's character.

The question of who is who and whether they're Skrull or Kree or human is an instance of life imitating art, as that's exactly what the Secret Invasion's characters will be trying to discover as well in-universe.

If Ben-Adir's mysterious character does prove to be one of the show's adversaries, there are rumors suggesting that Killian Scott's character will be one of the actor's villainous allies. If so, it's possible that the two will be sharing a number of scenes together when the show debuts.

Another mystery surrounding Secret Invasion is whether the series will play a role in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, especially since the original film introduced audiences to Skrulls and set the precedent for Mendelsohn's Talos and Jackson's Fury.

Interestingly enough, the film is also set to release in early 2023, which could be close to the same time as Secret Invasion's debut.

If this is intentional, and if Ben-Adir's character is a huge power player, will audiences see the actor appear on the big screen as well as on Disney+? While fans should receive more information between now and then, considering the Skrull twist in Spider-Man: Far From Home, they should also be ready for anything.

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.