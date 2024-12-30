Charlie Cox's Next Marvel Movie Might've Just Got Accidentally Revealed - And It's a Big One

One gym might've accidentally revealed when Charlie Cox will make his next big film appearance as Daredevil.

Avengers: Doomsday is already stacked, with only 10 confirmed cast members and more to come. However, some fans have been eager to see smaller street-level heroes like Charlie Cox's Daredevil finally make their costumed appearance in the films.

Considering how these next two Avengers films are the culmination of everything Marvel, it's only expected for Cox to make an appearance in costume, even if it's just as another cameo smacking a Doombot or two.

Did a Gym Spoil Charlie Cox’s Next Marvel Movie?

According to an Instagram post from DFRNT, a fitness center in Australia, Charlie Cox has been training for his next Marvel appearance, which seems to be "the upcoming Marvel Avengers movie," Doomsday:

"It’s been awesome having Charlie and his wife, Sam Cox in at DFRNT over the past few weeks! Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming Marvel Avengers movie where he will play Daredevil."

DFRNT Health and Fitness

It's possible that Cox let slip to one of his trainers or a staffer at the gym that he was preparing for Avengers: Doomsday, but this could also easily be a misunderstanding, assumption, or mistake on the part of whoever made this post.

Filming for Doomsday officially begins in Spring 2025, so as early as March 20, which could coincide with Cox getting into shape again. However, another likely reason Cox has begun training is that another Marvel production starts filming even sooner.

The Man Without Fear Returns to the Big Apple

While there's currently no official confirmation when filming for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again begins, unlike Avengers: Doomsday, it's been rumored that cameras will start rolling for the Netflix revival series as early as February and continue into July.

However, that doesn't discount Charlie Cox's still appearing in Doomsday. After all, it's likely that the next Avengers film will be all about the superheroes attempting to prevent the destruction of the Multiverse, just like the comics, only for Doctor Doom to save them all, leading into Avengers: Secret Wars.

While it's doubtful that Daredevil will have a significant role, it's not out of the question that he could have a cameo similar to the one he had in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A view of how street-level superheroes like Daredevil are contending with Doctor Doom or dealing with the end of the world.

It would also make it more convenient for Charlie Cox, who only has to fly to Atlanta, Georgia, or his home city of London after filming for the next season of Born Again wraps in July. Just in time to jump into Avengers: Doomsday's shooting schedule.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.