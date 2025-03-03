Charlie Cox Almost Spoiled His Spider-Man Cameo With Andrew Garfield

Daredevil star Charlie Cox shared a story about the time he almost spoiled his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home while with co-star Andrew Garfield.

While Garfield's No Way Home appearance sent the rumor mill into overdrive, the rumors surrounding Cox's role in the Spider-Man threequel were just as thrilling. Not only did it mark his first time playing Daredevil since 2018, but that scene was also his true introduction to the greater MCU outside of Netflix's Defenders Saga.

Considering how many wild cameos and characters were used for No Way Home, the cast was naturally sworn to secrecy of the highest level (even if that did not work for Alfred Molina). However, those secrets were always in danger of being leaked thanks to those big names being in such close proximity.

Charlie Cox & Andrew Garfield Reveal How They Almost Leaked Their Spider-Man Cameos Together

Spider-Man No Way Home

In an official Marvel Studios promo video for Daredevil: Born Again, star Charlie Cox reflected on his experience on Spider-Man: No Way Home with co-star Andrew Garfield.

While Cox and Garfield were both aware of their roles in the threequel, Cox texted Garfield asking if the rumors surrounding his return as Spider-Man were true after getting to Atlanta, Georgia. Garfield did not believe it until Cox texted him, "Well, I'm in my script!:"

"I'm sure he won’t mind me saying this. I got to Atlanta to film 'Spider-Man [:No Way Home']. So I got to this hotel in Atlanta and I was getting ready to go out. And I text Andrew Garfield, who I pretty much knew he was in the film because I'd read all the stuff, right? And so I text him, he's a pretty good friend of mine, I was like, 'If the trades are to be believed, we're in the same movie…' And he’s like, 'Nah, I don't think so, dude, I'm doing 'Spider-Man.' So I was like, 'Yeah…so am I.' And then he replied, 'You're not in my script.' I'm like, 'Well, I’m in my script!'

The two then made plans to meet for dinner before realizing there was "a table that had two chairs that were facing the wall" in an attempt to not spoil their roles in No Way Home:

"Well, he was like, 'Oh, great! Let’s hang out!' So we went to go to a restaurant together, and we didn’t think about it. We just, like, 'Where should we meet? Let’s go here.' And we showed up to this restaurant, and we walked in, and then we both had this moment of, like 'Oh…this is not a good look.' There was a table that had two chairs that were facing the wall. We sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other."

This marks yet another instance of Cox doing everything he can to avoid spoiling his appearance in the threequel, which was a huge concern before its December 2021 release.

Will Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield Team Up in the MCU?

Spider-Man No Way Home

Unfortunately, due to Cox and Garfield's specific roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the story did not allow them an opportunity to interact or even meet. However, with both of them being such big names, the natural question is whether the two could meet up in future MCU outings.

Currently, Cox is only days away from returning to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again (see more on reactions to the new MCU series here). Many are also hoping to see him in one or both of the next two Avengers movies after comments from him and his trainer indicating he may be involved.

As for Garfield, while he will not confirm anything, rumors have hinted at a return to Peter Parker in 2026's Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland and possibly Tobey Maguire. This would open the Multiverse up to new levels as the story builds towards an event that will put multiple universes in jeopardy.

Cox's Daredevil recently appeared alongside Spider-Man in animated form during Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, giving fans a tease of that team-up for the future.

Many would surely be thrilled to see Cox and Garfield join forces in a live-action setting, particularly with so many other characters potentially in play for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as well. However, nothing will be confirmed on that front anytime soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available now for digital and physical purchase