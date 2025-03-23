After filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil's Charlie Cox could've used Doctor Strange's mindwipe spell in real life.

One of the many surprises in Tom Holland's Spider-Man threequel was Cox's MCU debut as "very good lawyer" Matt Murdock. Now that Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+, the Daredevil star shared his thoughts on his Spider-Man experience.

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Was a Nightmare for Daredevil Star

Marvel Studios

In the latest issue of Disney's D23 magazine, Charlie Cox shared the one thing that made his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a "two-year nightmare."

Cox's Matt Murdock appears relatively early in No Way Home where he offers legal advice to Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Happy Hogan.

When a brick thrown by a pro-Mysterio protestor crashes through Peter's apartment window, Murdock catches it mid-flight with his heightened senses, responding to Peter's stunned reaction by saying, I'm a "really good lawyer."

According to Cox, the opportunity to join the MCU, along with his Kingpin co-star Vincent D'Onofrio (is his Born Again Season 2 story already spoiled?), felt like it came "out of nowhere."

"Sometimes it feels as though things happen out of nowhere. Vince and I were like, 'Great! I guess we're going back to work.'"

What followed was a lot of mystery and unknowns which the actor admitted was "probably for the best," because, "I hate when I have to keep a secret."

It was the need to keep his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret that made his experience a "two-year nightmare" since he was constantly struggling "to keep that from everyone:"

"When they told me I was going to be in 'Spiderman: No Way Home,' it was a two-year nightmare trying to keep that from everyone."

Is Charlie Cox Keeping Another Spider-Man Secret?

This isn't the first time Charlie Cox has commented on the lengths he endured to keep his No Way Home appearance under wraps.

According to Cox, he and Andrew Garfield almost spoiled their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home when they met at a restaurant during filming and "both had this moment of, like 'Oh...this is not a good look.'"

To keep anyone from drawing conclusions and ruining the surprise, the Daredevil actor admitted, "We sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other."

But while the clandestine nature of the Spider-Man threequel weighed heavy on the actor, Tom Holland described Charlie Cox's cameo as "awesome," especially since their shared scene involved "two Super Heroes" that had "no real Super Hero stuff in it."

As for whether Kingpin and Daredevil will appear in Spider-Man 4 following Daredevil: Born Again, Vincent D'Onofrio says, "we're not."

The question now is whether that's true, or if Charlie Cox is already dealing with another nightmarish secret.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+; Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream on Disney+.