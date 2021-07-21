Spider-Man 3: Is Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Joining No Way Home Reshoots?

After that Loki finale, many might think that the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most anticipated MCU film. It would be a reasonable assumption, but there's another candidate that probably has it beat: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film is all many can talk about. From the rumors of multiple Spider-Men to Multiversal villains, and that crazy magic suit— it truly feels that this film may go down as one of the most discussed MCU films of all time. Yes, even rivaling Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, that's not all. Speculation has been swirling that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock once again, having not played Daredevil since his solo Netflix outing was canceled after its third season.

Now, it seems that some signs might indicate that Cox could be in town for some reshoots.

DAREDEVIL HAS ARRIVED?

A San Antonio convention named 'Celebrity Fan Fast' announced on their Instagram that one of the show's celebrity guests, Charlie Cox, had to cancel his appearance, originally scheduled for August 6-7, due to "a last-minute filming schedule change."

The sad cancelation banner can be seen below.

Instagram

Unfortunately due to a last minute filming schedule change, Charlie Cox is no longer able to join us in San Antonio for Celebrity Fan Fest. But don’t worry, if you sent in an item to SWAU for an autograph or still want to, he’s graciously agreed to make sure everything gets signed in the next few months once filming ends.

Cox's public filmography of upcoming projects (one that doesn't include Spider-Man: No Way Home) indicates that his production schedule is clear over the next month. However, it's very possible that this "schedule change" could be for a shoot for a project that hasn't been made public yet.

So why is this notable for the MCU? Well, the moderators over at the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit noted that reshoots for Spider-Man: No Way Home have started up, signaling a clear reason that the Daredevil star may have had to cancel. A few of the photos, taken by someone driving by Trilith Studios, can be seen below.

The first photo shows a yellow film sign reading SN, which is lined up with the 'Serenity Now' code name that the film used when it first started filming.

A photo from afar shows tall blue screens and cranes at work with equipment. There's no telling what kind of scenes they could be filming, but it may potentially be to recreate NYC in the background.

Another far-away shot that doesn't show much, aside from film equipment at work.

MISTRIAL FOR MR. COX?

Sadly, all of this evidence isn't all that solid. The biggest thing it has going for it is the yellow sign, which does match up—and could easily be the correct sign. But several different things can film at the same studio at any given time.

There also doesn't seem to be evidence of other cast members arriving in the same area. But again, Marvel is a sneaky bunch of folk, so anything could happen. If anything is clear, it's that, obviously, fans want to see Charlie Cox return as the blind vigilante.

While the future of Daredevil is unknown, fans can at least see Spider-Man on-screen once again in just a few week's time, thanks to Marvel Studio's upcoming animated Disney+ show What If...?. While it won't quite be the same as Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have to do something to pass the time while they wait for the threequel's trailer.

What If...? premieres on Disney+ on August 11, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will make its theatrical debut on December 17.