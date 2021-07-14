Spider-Man 3: Scenes From Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Movies Featured With New No Way Home Toy

Since the beginning, it has been rumored that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would return as their respective Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Over time, more leaks pointed to this being the case, with two voice actors making it likely that at least Maguire could be in the threequel.

On top of that, one of the most surprising pieces of merchandise revealed for Spider-Man: No Way Home was the reveal that Peter Parker would be wearing multiple new suits in this film. The most interesting of those suits is a drastically new black and gold one, which many assumed was an upgraded suit to counteract Electro's electricity.

Another suit showed Parker using magic with his brand-new Integrated Suit. However, new photos released by Hot Toys now show that the black and gold costume is also compatible with magic and that Tom Holland's Spider-Man might be using it to swing through the multiverse.

TOM HOLLAND'S SPIDER-MAN TRAVELING THE MULTIVERSE?

Photos of Hot Toys' latest Spider-Man: Far From Home figure have been released, focusing on Tom Holland's latest Black and Gold costume. The backgrounds of these photos might seem familiar to fans since two of them invoke similar vibes to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Sam Rami's Spider-Man trilogy.

Hot Toys

The most glaringly obvious callback is one background showing Tom Holland's Spider-Man in New York's Times Square, the setting of the first fight between Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx's Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

While not as obvious, another background looks strikingly similar to the endings of the first two Spider-Man movies directed by Sam Raimi, showing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man swinging through New York at sundown.

Hot Toys

Instead of being directly ripped from past films, it seems like these backgrounds were meant to simulate a similar aesthetic to these particular scenes.

Spider-Man (2002)

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME'S WORST KEPT SECRET

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire arguably have to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home at this point, unless it's the biggest and most elaborate practical joke by Disney, Marvel Studios, and Sony. At the very least, Garfield's Spider-Man will appear alongside Tom Holland if talks with Maguire fell through for Marvel Studios.

Merchandise isn't always an indication of what will occur in the film it's based on. Still, these photos imply that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be using this new magically enchanted suit to traverse the multiverse. Perhaps he is deliberately looking for Garfield and Maguire to fight a new threat.

Another possibility is that Holland's Parker gets himself lost in the multiverse and stumbles upon the past two Spider-Men. Of course, fans won't know for sure the context of these images, if there's any context at all, but it's almost guaranteed at this point that this threequel won't be a typical Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.