Spider-Man 3: Another Tobey Maguire Voice Actor Teases His Return In No Way Home

It has long been rumored that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would both be returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home as otherworldly Peter Parkers. Garfield had apparently signed, but Marvel Studios were still in talks with Maguire for him to appear.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wouldn't directly acknowledge this rumor, but that doesn't stop others from showing their hand. Roger Pera, the Spanish voice actor for Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy revealed that he was involved in the Spider-Man threequel.

As if to hammer home even harder that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, another foreign voice actor has seemingly confirmed his own involvement too.

SPIDER-MAN DUBBER'S LIPS ARE SEALED

Marvel

On his Instagram, voice actor Manolo Rey, who dubbed the Brazilian Portuguese voice for Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in the original three Spider-Man movies, was asked, "Will you dub Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man again?" in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

His only response was a video of himself sealing his lips before giving a thumbs up, coyly hinting at a return:

TWO VOICE ACTORS TEASING RETURN OF MAGUIRE

Roger Pera was far blunter when saying that he was "going to work on [Spider-Man: No Way Home]," but it doesn't make Rey's response any less credible. He could have easily denied it, but decided to be vague instead.

Two voice actors for Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker suggesting that they're involved in the threequel makes Maguire's appearance all the more likely. This points to the talks with Maguire being successful and that he'll star in the film alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.