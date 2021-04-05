Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire's Voice Dub Actor Confirms Involvement In MCU Movie

While Marvel Studios kicks back into gear with Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, there are multiple teams working on the franchise's four theatrical releases in 2021 as well. Now that the release dates for those films are likely set into stone with the most recent update, fans are starting to build up hype again for sitting in a theater for the MCU's next adventures.

Included in that bunch is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is potentially the most expansive solo film in the MCU's 13-year history. More than a handful of past Spidey adversaries, including Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, are prepared for a multiversal comeback against Tom Holland's titular hero and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

Strange and Parker will also likely have some backup thanks to rumors of the two previous live-action Spider-Men swinging in for the fight. While no confirmations have come for either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire's involvement, signs are pointing to this being the case.

MORE CONFIRMATIONS FOR SPIDER-MAN 3?

Marvel

In a recent interview on the ELSOTANODELPLANET YouTube channel, actor Roger Pera confirmed that he will be involved with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Roger Pera was the Spanish voice dub actor for Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy and also completed dub work for Maguire's roles in 2013's The Great Gatsby and 2014's Pawn Sacrifice.

Pera's involvement in No Way Home is another sign that Maguire himself will appear in the MCU Spider-Man threequel.

They ask him



Do you know if you have to dub an upcoming Spider-Man movie anytime soon? — Sebastian Puerta (@cebapuerta) April 5, 2021

When asked if he has to dub for any future Spidey outings, in a roundabout way, Pera confirmed that he is (roughly translated) "going to work on it" soon:

He answers:



When I open instagram, the "top" question is this. I have contact with the heads of Warner, in this case Sony, there was a moment when I thought: this is fake, but yes, this is going to happen, I don't know when, but we are going to work on it. — Sebastian Puerta (@cebapuerta) April 5, 2021

AN INTERESTING FEW DAYS AHEAD...

With this kind of reveal, the next few days could be something to pay close attention to within the Marvel news stream.

As some may remember, Spanish voiceover actor Rodi Martin was fired from the production of WandaVision after spoiling his work as the voice of Pietro Maximoff; he had previously voiced the role in Fox's X-Men movies as well. Although his character turned out to be Ralph Bohner, history appears to be repeating itself with another Spanish actor.

Whether Roger Pera remains attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home, this news is yet another indication that the movie will give MCU fans a triple dose of live-action wall-crawlers. This also comes with the recent leak of a t-shirt given to crew members with Andrew Garfield's hero adorned on it, which can't be seen as a coincidence.

Fans have fantasized about how the MCU's multiverse will play a role in this movie, and having both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire involved would up the excitement to new levels. Three different Spider-Men against a Sinister Six's worth of bad guys is setting up the craziest Spidey solo outing in the character's on-screen history.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to debut in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Pera's full interview with ELSOTANODELPLANET can be seen below: