Spider-Man 3 Reveals Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man Suit on Crew Gift

Rumored since October, fans have been anticipating whether Sony and Marvel Studios would actually do it and include previous iterations of the Web-Head, previously played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This rumor later developed into Garfield having actually signed on with Maguire still in talks with both studios.

Regarding this rumor, Tom Holland has been more than evasive, no matter how many times he's been asked. However, evidence of Garfield's involvement has been mounting, with Garfield's previous stunt double for Spider-Man, William Spencer, being involved on set. New evidence has appeared that seems only to solidify the actor's involvement.

ANDREW GARFIELD'S SPIDER-MAN

To commemorate the end of filming for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film crew was given many goodies, including a t-shirt.

Fans have noticed that isn't Tom Holland's Spider-Man on that shirt, but Andrew Garfield's web-slinger.

What's most surprising is that it appears that it is depicting Garfield's Spider-Man costume from The Amazing Spider-Man and not its sequel, as many fans expected.

TIME DISPLACED PETER PARKER

If this shirt is accurately depicting how Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it heavily implies that this will be a Peter Parker from between The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, at least before he got his newer costume first seen at the beginning of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which also starred Jamie Foxx's Electro.

It would certainly explain another rumor saying that Emma Stone would be returning as Gwen Stacy, despite her character being killed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Although, that would mean that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will have actually been a superhero longer than Garfield's Peter Parker, which could be a bit strange.

Another possibility is that this was completely unintentional on the part of Sony. One user online has pointed out that whoever made this shirt has used a picture of a cosplayer wearing the suit, so while it's uncertain if Garfield will be wearing this same suit, it's still likely he's in the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to release in theaters on December 17, 2021.

