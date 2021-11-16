Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Versions Reportedly Feature Daredevil's Matt Murdock

Spider-Man: No Way Home is filled with returning and rumored characters, and one of them is Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Cox made his Marvel debut as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in Netflix's Daredevil series. The actor played the Marvel hero for three seasons, but the show was suddenly canceled in 2018. Still, the series became a fan-favorite, with many praising its story and the cast's performances.

Given Daredevil's popularity among fans, fans have speculated on whether or not Marvel Studios would consider bringing back some of its cast to the MCU. The anticipation grew even further when Cox made headlines due to his rumored involvement in No Way Home.

Despite the rumors, Cox has played coy about his MCU debut, with the actor consistently denying his inclusion in the MCU threequel. As No Way Home's marketing ramps up, fans have been wondering if Cox's involvement will finally be confirmed.

Now, a new rumor suggests that at least one version of the trailer showcased Hell's Kitchen's hero.

No Way Home Trailer Rumored to Show Matt Murdock

Marvel

Movie insider Daniel Richtman shared that "some versions" of Spider-Man: No Way Home's second trailer featured Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. In addition, Richtman revealed that none of the versions had Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. It's currently unknown if Cox will appear in the finalized version of the trailer.

Richtman previously revealed that it's "very unlikely" that the two past Spider-Men will appear in the second trailer. Meanwhile, back in December 2020, Murphy's Multiverse shared that Cox would return as Murdock, but details about his role are still being kept under wraps.

How Matt Murdock Fits in No Way Home's Plot

Aside from the rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, many would agree that Charlie Cox's appearance in No Way Home is also a highly anticipated return.

Considering that the two Spider-Men are reportedly not featured in the second trailer, showcasing Cox's Matt Murdock would further dial up the hype for the MCU threequel. This development would drive more speculation and discussion about No Way Home's mysterious narrative while also preserving some of its major surprises.

It makes sense that Murdock would be included in No Way Home, especially after Spider-Man: Far From Home's major cliffhanger. At this point in Peter's story, the young MCU hero will need all the help that he can get, and nabbing Murdock's services would serve as an advantage to his current legal debacle.

Murdock's appearance in No Way Home could also serve as his launchpad to the MCU, potentially giving hints about the character's rumored small screen future on Disney+.

The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to debut on Tuesday, November 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET while the threequel will premiere in theaters on December 17, 2021.