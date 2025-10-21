Deadpool Will Appear In Multiple Upcoming Marvel Movies (Full List)

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will appear in multiple upcoming MCU movies. After being stranded in the Fox X-Men universe, Reynolds' R-rated superhero finally made his way over to the MCU with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. His arrival meant the tongue-in-cheek comic character was no longer reserved to subtrle nods at the Marvel Studios mega-franchise but could outright lampoon the series in a way that only he knows how.

It turns out, though, that Deadpool 3 was only just the beginning for Deadpool in the MCU. Reynolds' Marvel hero has been either rumored or outright confirmed for a couple more Marvel Studios projects on the horizon, one of which is slated to arrive as soon as next year.

Reynolds has brought Deadpool to life since 2016. In that time, he played the foul-mouthed mercenary in three films, two of which were in Fox's X-Men universe and a third in the MCU.

Every Upcoming MCU Movie To Feature Deadpool

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

After only just making his MCU debut in 2024, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool could be back on the big screen as soon as December 2026. It has been reported that the R-rated hero will return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday from Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Reynolds' involvement in Doomsday was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter, as sources told the outlet he would return in the 2026 blockbuster. While this would mark the first time Deadpool interacts with the heroes of the MCU, it was noted that fans should not expect the character to join the Avengers proper.

The Deadpool actor recently commented on his potential role in the film, saying he had managed to sneak several Easter eggs into Doomsday, even though he had not yet set foot on set as of early September.

Untitled Fourth Deadpool Movie

Marvel Studios

Following the $1 billion success of Deadpool & Wolverine, it is no surprise that Marvel Studios is already exploring the idea of a follow-up.

In May 2025, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Reynolds was in the early stages of writing a Deadpool/X-Men team-up film under the Marvel Studios banner.

Details on the untitled fourth Deadpool movie are scant, but it has been said that it would include Reynolds' hero teaming up with three or four X-Men heroes and seeing his Merc with a Mouth as more of a supporting player rather than the primary focus.

BONUS: Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

The third and final MCU project to potentially feature Deadpool has a twist. Reynolds' X-Men-adjacent hero has not been confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars, as only a handful of characters have been outright announced for the project.

However, given the character's reported involvement in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, it can likely be assumed he would also pop up in Secret Wars. This is especially the case when one considers the potential of what Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios brain trust are trying to accomplish with the 2027 Multiversal epic.

Much has been made about Feige seeing Secret Wars as not just an end-cap to the MCU's Multiverse Saga, but a send-off to the first 27 years of Marvel moviemaking. This would presumably include Deadpool, as he has been a key player in Marvel's on-screen efforts for over a decade.