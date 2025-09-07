Ryan Reynolds Gives Unexpected Update On His Next Deadpool MCU Appearance

Ryan Reynolds' latest update on his next appearance in the MCU as Deadpool may throw fans for a loop. While Reynolds is still one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, his portrayal of Deadpool has fans eager to see him be a major player in the MCU. As the end of the Multiverse Saga approaches, however, many are still waiting to hear confirmed news on when he will be back in the red suit.

Reynolds addressed his next potential appearance in the MCU amidst rumors about a role in Avengers: Doomsday. Following Reynolds' MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine (which became the biggest R-rated movie in history), the stage was set for Wade Wilson to finally get the Avengers team-up fans had wanted to see for years. While all initial signs pointed to that happening, this fantasy is still not confirmed for reality.

Entertainment Weekly asked Reynolds about potential Easter eggs in Avengers: Doomsday and about his involvement with the movie as he was promoting his work as a producer on John Candy: I Like Me. Joking that there were "four that [he's] got in there," he said he had "written them all at home" in his pajamas and that nobody has seen them. Commenting further, he told the outlet that he had not "stepped foot on set" for the fifth Avengers movie:

"There's four that I've got in there. Of course, I've written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody's seen 'em nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that's about as far as I'll go on that one."

Additionally, Reynolds seemed to tease an appearance in Doomsday with an Instagram post. This image showed a black piece of cloth with an Avengers "A" logo on it, and a red "A" was spray-painted over the logo.

However, he discussed that post with Collider, saying it was "a variant of the flag that [they] use in Deadpool & Wolverine." Noting that this was a version of the flag he liked, he avoided touching on the possibility of being in Doomsday:

"The thing I posted on social, that is actually a variant of the flag that we use in 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' It was my favorite. For some reason, you watch a movie later that has that many alts and all that stuff, and you go, 'Why didn't I choose that one? There were five other great jokes for that.' That's how it works, and that was just a flag. I just came across it, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I loved that flag. The red and black vibe.' And then, you know, there's always talk. We're figuring out what's next in that world and blah, blah, blah. You'll know first, Steve. You always do."

This marks an unexpected change for Reynolds, as many thought he was teasing himself for a role in the movie with that post. Additionally, sources indicated to The Hollywood Reporter that Reynolds' Deadpool was set for a role in the massive sequel.

Avengers: Doomsday is the next team-up movie in Marvel Studios' line-up, and it will be the first Avengers film since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Featuring 27 actors from the MCU and legacy Marvel films, generations of heroes will team up to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in a quest to save the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What To Expect From Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the MCU

Marvel Studios

Wade Wilson's return to the MCU has been a hot topic since his last solo movie, particularly since he could be the MCU's first-ever R-rated hero in an Avengers movie. After Deadpool & Wolverine ended with Wade still in his home universe alongside Wolverine, fans still hope to see him team up with the Avengers.

Considering much of Doomday's cast still has not been confirmed, there are plenty of questions about what will happen in the movie. Deadpool could surely play a big role in that with his fourth-wall-breaking nature and fighting skills, and Reynolds would add another level of star power to the roster.

At the very least, rumors indicated that Marvel wants to bring Reynolds back for another solo Deadpool movie, ideally alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine if they can make it happen. However, as Reynolds remains cautious about making sure a fourth movie is done right, all fans can do is wait to find out more official news on where and when the Deadpool star may return.