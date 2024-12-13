Ryan Reynolds is tempering release expectations when it comes to the idea of Deadpool 4.

Reynolds returned as Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool) in July, making his proper MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film, which would gross over $1.3 billion worldwide, was seen by many as a new beginning for the character as he entered the Marvel Studios conversation for the first time.

So, naturally, Deadpool & Wolverine was quickly followed by questions about a potential Deadpool 4 — something that might not be as sure a thing as some initially thought.

Ryan Reynolds Casts Deadpool 4 Doubt

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool 4 is not a guarantee, according to franchise star Ryan Reynolds.

Despite the resounding success Deadpool & Wolverine has enjoyed this year both in theaters and on streaming (becoming the biggest Disney+ streaming debut on the platform for any movie ever), Reynolds does not sound enthusiastic about the idea of doing another sequel.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds waxed poetic about doing Deadpool 4, calling the prospect "iterative and redundant," saying, "I can’t really do that again:"

"Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."

This is the first time Reynolds has expressed any sort of concern about doing another Deadpool movie, and is by no means a confirmation Deadpool 4 will not happen. However, for those holding out hope for more from the foul-mouthed hero, this will surely be worrying.

Reynolds' comments are in direct contrast to those from the actor several months ago, saying he could see a future for the hero. To coincide with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Wade Wilson star threw out a few ideas for what could come next for his Marvel character.

"I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble," Reynolds remarked in a pre-release interview while seemingly hinting at more to come:

"I don’t know. I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that."

According to recent reports, Marvel Studios is eager for another Deadpool movie (read more about Marvel's one big request for Deadpool 4 here), hoping to capitalize on the jaw-dropping financial success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Will Deadpool 4 Happen or Not?

Deadpool 4 felt like a sure thing since Deadpool & Wolverine's release, but these comments from Reynolds are sure to send worries up fans' spines.

Those nervous Deadpool may be one-and-done in the MCU should not be too nervous though. Reynolds did not declare anything definitive saying he would never play the role again. Instead, this wreaks of that post-release fatigue stars can sometimes suffer from especially on projects as demanding as an MCU film.

Fans have seen this before. Whether it be Chris Hemsworth saying he may never play Thor again after Thor: Love and Thunder or Tom Holland casting doubt about his Spider-Man future post-No Way Home, these sorts of comments are not too unfamiliar to fans of the MCU.

Most of the time though, several months go by and the actor is back saying they cannot wait to see what is next for their super-powered character on the big or small screen.

Making a comic book movie is an exhausting process, especially when it comes to having to maintain that super-powered physique expected of a Marvel hero, doing various stunts, and then, in the case of Reynolds, dealing with all the creative decisions that come with helping develop the movie's story and script itself.

It is not as though Ryan Reynolds has sworn off his hero forever, in fact, Reynolds recently made his surprise return to the Deadpool role just months after Deadpool 3.

He may just want a bit of a breather before committing to doing another mainline Deadpool film down the line.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+.