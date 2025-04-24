Ryan Reynolds Talks Deadpool’s Exciting MCU Future (Avengers, X-Men and More)

Ryan Reynolds recently talked about his hopes for Deadpool's future in the MCU, and they may not align with the direction many fans think the character should go.

Deadpool made his epic debut in the MCU in 2024 with the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. The film broke multiple box office records and ended its theatrical run by crossing well over the $1 billion mark globally.

With so many upcoming projects in the MCU, many fans are wondering exactly when and where Deadpool will show up. Some are already looking ahead to a potential Deadpool 4 film, but actor Ryan Reynolds has some different ideas.

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Deadpool Ideas For the MCU

In an interview with TIME, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds was asked about comments he had previously made regarding Deadpool working better as a side character than a main character.

Obviously, audiences have experienced Deadpool being an outright main character on multiple occasions, but Reynolds doubled down on his past comments while also explaining why it is more beneficial for Deadpool to be a supporting character.

Specifically, Reynolds admitted that he liked Deadpool more as a side character and then talked about his mindset while filming and writing the Deadpool trilogy, particularly the themes of each entry:

"I do think so, yeah. In order for a character who talks like that to work, you have to take everything away from him. So, his skin, his face, he's covered in scars, he's bald. He wears the mask out of shame. So, I hijacked the first movie. I used the character to tell a story about shame, then a story about family for the second movie, and this one being about redemption. And I think we nailed redemption because redemption is one of the great American exports, I think. Its like when you miss something, or someone, but you didn't know you missed them, is a very unique feeling for an audience and we had a few of those in that."

As Reynolds so often does, he then joked around and discussed different types of movies he pitched for Deadpool 3:

"The whole movie was an allegory for Disney buying Fox. It was like, I pitched 18 different movies to them. I pitched one that was stop motion for Christ's sakes, one that was a sundance movie, one shot, the whole thing in a car, yeah, no action, nothing."

Reynolds then talked about Wesley Snipes' Blade showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine (read about every cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine here), explaining how the audience felt "when he crosses the frame in the movie." Ultimately, the Deadpool actor admitted that "it's a feeling [he] just wants more of," and something he thinks would be achievable if he were "a supporting actor:"

"Where we landed was this, and I was really grateful to get to tell a story to get to see characters like Blade with Wesley Snipes, who is a guy who should have a third act in this moment. Like, this guy's a f**king huge movie star, sorry. God, I thought my kids were in the room. And that feeling, and that gasp that comes out of people when he crosses the frame in the movie, it's just like, I don't know, it's and I want to be able to do that as a supporting actor."

Ultimately, Reynolds revealed that he is in the midst of "writing something" Deadpool-related. He obviously didn't give away any details, but did reveal that the character is "isolated."

As for why Reynolds wants to continue to keep Deadpool on the sidelines a bit despite Avengers movies coming up soon and potentially an X-Men reboot, Reynolds stated that the character would be "at the end" of his journey if he were to be a member of either of those teams:

"I'm writing a little something right now that is, it's an ensemble, but it's, I like that he's isolated. If Deadpool becomes an Avenger, an X-Men, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment, you can't give him that."

Will Deadpool Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Deadpool is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the MCU. Considering that an R-rated movie broke the $1 billion mark at the box office says enough about what people think of the character.

Many would likely love to see Deadpool join the Avengers and fight against Doctor Doom in Doomsday and Secret Wars. After all, there are still so many MCU characters Deadpool can interact with for the first time, so seeing any of those would be a treat for many fans.

When Marvel Studios had its huge casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday, Ryan Reynolds was not a name that appeared on the back of a chair.

However, that announcement did not include every actor in the film, so Deadpool could still appear.

Considering his popularity and the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine was released prior to Doomsday, it would be incredibly shocking if he didn't show up in some capacity.

Even if Reynolds wants Deadpool to be a side character in the MCU for the foreseeable future, he could still appear in either of the two upcoming Avengers flicks without being a main character.

After all, one Deadpool & Wolverine character is already reportedly going to show up in Doomsday, so why should Deadpool himself be left out?