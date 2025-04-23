Avengers: Doomsday appears set to bring back a fan-favorite MCU character who was last seen in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

While Doomsday's roster of actors was already expected to be massive, the first official Avengers 5 cast announcement made history for the hit franchise. Over two dozen stars were confirmed for roles in the sequel, including multiple actors who first played their roles over 25 years ago.

Of course, with over a year until Doomsday's release, fans are well aware that Marvel is nowhere close to done completing the cast list for this movie. Now, as filming moves forward, a new addition appears to be in line for what could be the biggest movie of 2026.

Deadpool & Wolverine Star Joins Avengers: Doomsday Cast

Marvel Studios

According to a report from The Cosmic Circus, Wunmi Mosaku is in line to reprise her role as Judge (formerly Hunter) B-15 in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

Mosaku first portrayed the character in both seasons of Loki before reprising the role in a couple of scenes from 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

She now marks the second actor from Deadpool & Wolverine to be cast in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Channing Tatum's Remy LeBeau/Gambit. She would also join fellow Loki star Tom Hiddleston in the cast as the two reunite following their work on Disney+.

As of writing, there are no rumored details about Mosaku's role in the sequel.

How Will Deadpool & Wolverine Impact Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

While only two of Deadpool & Wolverine's cast members are currently in Doomsday's cast, the billion-dollar hit is expected to have a major impact on Avengers 5.

A March 2025 Forbes report indicated Doomsday will be produced under "For All Time Productions U.K." This phrase comes straight from the Loki series and was seen again in Deadpool & Wolverine, seemingly teasing both projects being meaningful to Doomsday's greater story.

With Tatum already part of the cast, fans are hopeful that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will reprise their titular roles alongside multiple other legacy X-Men actors. They would be natural fits alongside Mosaku's B-15, particularly with the TVA seemingly set to play a pivotal role in the sequel.

While Judge B-15 may not have a huge role in Doomsday's plot, her position with TVA leadership is sure to be helpful for the Avengers as they learn of multiversal travel. The expectation is that Earth's Mightiest will eventually find out about the TVA's existence, which could set up a big moment for B-15, Loki, and more.

Currently, plot details for Doomsday are only coming through via rumors, but these characters are sure to pop up in chatter about Marvel's next team-up blockbuster soon.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming and will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.