Avengers Doomsday Production Name Reveals Loki & Deadpool’s Major Roles

A recent production update for Avengers: Doomsday suggests that Loki, Deadpool, and the TVA will play key roles in the MCU's next Avengers outing. The production company name, For All Time Productions, also gives fans the first hint at what the story of the upcoming Marvel movie will involve.

Avengers 5 was originally set to unite Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Jonathan Majors' Council of Kangs in The Kang Dynasty. But after the original star was fired, plans pivoted to introducing Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom for Doomsday.

Just months before The Kang Dynasty was initially planned to hit theaters, Doomsday is gearing to start filming imminently in the U.K. to release in 2026.

Avengers 5 Production Name Teases the TVA's Key Role

Forbes published a report discussing Avengers: Doomsday's finances, revealing it will be produced under For All Time Productions U.K.

For those unaware, Avengers 5 and many other blockbusters are filmed in the U.K. partly because the studio receives a cash reimbursement from the British government of up to 25.5% of its spending in the country. This spending is tracked through a separate film production company that the studio must open for each movie.

While Forbes speculated that For All Time Productions U.K. is "a nod to the movie's setting in multiple eras," MCU fans will be well aware that is not the case, and this name more likely points to significant roles for Loki, Deadpool, and the TVA.

"For all time, always" is famously the slogan used by the TVA in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine. As such, a reference to the TVA in Avengers 5's production name might indicate its major role in Doomsday.

The Cosmic Circus was the first to report that Marvel Studios registered For All Time Productions U.K. for a future project in March 2023. By August 2024, the outlet stated that Avengers: Doomsday would fall under the Loki-inspired subsidiary.

How the TVA Could Shape Avengers: Doomsday's Hero Line-Up

Disney seemingly registered this production name when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was still the plan before Jonathan Majors was fired as Kang. As the TVA was founded by Majors' He Who Remains and was tightly linked to Kang, its role may have been scaled back as plans switched to Doomsday.

However, as the TVA monitors and handles Multiversal threats, it could still play into Avengers 5 in a big way, even with the Kang ties snipped. Perhaps just as Nick Fury put the Avengers together, the TVA will gather the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes to take on the incoming threat of Doctor Doom.

When Agent Paradox tried to remove Deadpool from his universe before destroying it, he said he believed he was "special" and "chosen for a higher purpose." This could mean Deadpool is among the heroes vital to saving the Multiverse, possibly leading to him having a big part in Avengers 5 (read what Ryan Reynolds said about his potential Avengers: Doomsday role).

There's also the Loki factor, as the God of Stories sits at the heart of the Multiverse, holding its many branches together like a tree. That position is bound to make the mischievous Asgardian a person of interest to Doctor Doom, who seeks to rule the Multiverse and restructure it as he wishes.

Regardless, fans should expect the TVA to appear to some degree in Avengers 5, possibly functioning akin to SHIELD in The Avengers. Some off-handed dialogue in their Multiversal offices could even resolve the Kang-shaped elephant in the room, explaining how his council was dealt with off-screen.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.