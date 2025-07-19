Avengers: Doomsday Will Feature This Major 'Deadpool' Location (Report)

Avengers: Doomsday is rumored to include one major location that was last seen in the MCU's first Deadpool movie. Deadpool came into the MCU with more than a few bangs in his 2024 Marvel Studios solo movie, which became one of the franchise's biggest hits ever. Now, at least one part of that movie is already set to be utilized once again for an MCU sequel that could bring the franchise back to the top.

A new rumor indicated Marvel Studios is currently filming scenes taking place in The Void for Avengers: Doomsday. Noted in a report shared by insider Daniel Richtman, this would take the MCU back to The Void for the first time since it was used as the main location in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Void was first introduced to MCU fans in the last three episodes of Loki Season 1 in 2021 when Tom Hiddleston's leading character was pruned and sent there by Judge Renslayer after learning the truth about the TVA. There, he met Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki, Jack Veal's Kid Loki, Deobia Oparei's Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki, and countless other variants while running from Alioth.

This location then played a major role in Deadpool & Wolverine, as Matthew McFadyen's Mr. Paradox sent Wade Wilson and Logan there after Wade figured out the TVA's plans for his universe. There, they found a massive group of legacy heroes and villains to help them escape while fighting off Cassandra Nova and her forces.

Looking forward, Marvel Studios is currently busy filming Avengers: Doomsday, the first Avengers movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Already confirmed to include 27 MCU veterans and legacy Marvel stars, heroes from multiple generations of stories will team up to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who will threaten the very fabric of existence and put the multiverse at risk of coming to an end. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Deadpool's Expected Impact on Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Looking at this report, it is not much of a surprise that Doomsday will revisit The Void, considering it has played a pivotal role in two of the most multiverse-centric projects released in the MCU yet. In the case of Deadpool & Wolverine, it now begs the question of how much more from that movie will make it into Doomsday, specifically looking at Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Thus far, Channing Tatum is the only Deadpool & Wolverine star lined up for a role in Doomsday, with Gambit joining the rest of the legacy X-Men actors returning in this movie. Taking Deadpool 3's success into account (it ranks as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history), many are eager to see its two leading stars join Tatum.

While both actors have denied having roles in Doomsday, Jackman was recently seen working out and getting back into "Marvel shape," leading fans to believe he is prepping to return to the MCU. His or Reynolds' inclusion would make plenty of sense, as half a dozen other legacy X-Men stars are already confirmed to be in the cast.

Now, with Doomsday's release delayed until December 2026, Marvel has plenty of time to potentially bring these two iconic Marvel characters into play. However, even if that does not happen for the next Avengers movie, Deadpool 4 is already a hot topic for Marvel Studios as the next Phase of MCU storytelling comes into focus.