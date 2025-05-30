Chris Hemsworth’s Potential MCU Exit Puts a Major Deadpool Moment In Doubt

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to dramatic exits. Tony Stark goes out in a blaze of glory while taking out Thanos and his forces in Avengers: Endgame, while Steve Rogers decides to live a life with Peggy Carter after returning the Infinity Stones. Thor, the final member of the MCU's most iconic trio, remains active, but it doesn't seem like the character will be around for much longer.

Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the God of Thunder on the big screen, is posting videos on his YouTube channel that discuss his character's journey to this point. That's not all that strange, especially since the actor is gearing up to put the cape back on in Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. However, the captions that accompany the videos are concerning, as they feel like the start of a farewell tour.

The first caption, which goes along with a video titled Thank You, The Legacy of Thor, discusses how Hemsworth believes playing Thor has been "one of the greatest honors" of his life, as well as what the fans mean to him:

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, 'Doomsday!'"

Marvel Studios

While Hemsworth may just be feeling nostalgic ahead of his eleventh appearance in the MCU, he may also know his character doesn't have long left. After all, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will face off against Doctor Doom in Doomsday, and having the God of Thunder around would make things a lot easier for Sam Wilson and Co.

Thor's death in Doomsday could make a lot of sense story-wise; he's had plenty of adventures already, and it's high time that the next group of heroes gets their time in the spotlight. But the MCU can't pull the trigger on killing off another member of the original Avengers before it explains what's going on between him and Deadpool.

Thor Has Unfinished Business in the MCU With Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hemsworth's Asgardian have yet to meet in the Sacred Timeline, but Deadpool & Wolverine reveals that they become very good friends at some point. While in the Time Variance Authority headquarters, Deadpool sees a clip from a different point in time and space where Thor is holding his body and crying.

Paradox refuses to provide any additional context to the situation, not wanting to give Wade Wilson information he doesn't need. However, it bothers Deadpool throughout his first MCU movie, and by the end, he still doesn't have an explanation.

Marvel Studios

The easiest way to rectify this is to have Deadpool and Thor interact in Doomsday. The movie will likely be as long as its predecessor, so there's sure to be enough time to form a relationship that ends in tears.

There's only one thing standing in the way of that happening: Ryan Reynolds hasn't been confirmed to be part of the cast of Doomsday. Filming for the movie is already underway, and there doesn't appear to be a red suit or gold guns on set.

If Reynolds doesn't return for the next Avengers movie (read about what the MCU is cooking up with the actor), there's a good chance he'll show up in the sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, as things stand, it doesn't seem like Thor is a lock to join him, meaning there's a world where Deadpool doesn't learn why Thor was crying, and it becomes one of the MCU's great unsolved mysteries.