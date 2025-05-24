Ryan Reynolds Confirms Marvel Studios Has Plans For Deadpool In The MCU

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds gave fans a new update on where his character stands in terms of a future in the MCU. After making his long-awaited Marvel Studios debut in his own 2024 R-rated solo threequel, Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth now stands as one of the franchise’s top names from the Multiverse Saga.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Marvel Studios wants to keep utilizing Deadpool in the MCU after 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds' third solo movie became one of the MCU's biggest hits, earning a 78% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and a $1.3 billion box office haul, leaving many to look to the future for what Wade Wilson could do next.

In an interview with The Box Office Podcast, Reynolds admitted that he and the Deadpool & Wolverine team always had "a thought of killing Deadpool," which might end his story prematurely. However, Marvel Studios and Disney had no intention of letting that happen, with Reynolds speaking for the studios in saying, "It’d be fun to play around with this guy in the future."

Currently, there is no information on how many movies or projects Reynolds has on his contract with Marvel Studios. However, after Deadpool & Wolverine became the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024 and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, Marvel seems ready to capitalize on his star power and popularity in the role for the MCU's future.

Ryan Reynolds has played Deadpool in three solo movies, with the most recent outing (Deadpool & Wolverine) being the first set within the MCU. Next to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Deadpool 3 featured a massive cast of legacy heroes, including Chris Evans' Human Torch, Wesley Snipes' Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Channing Tatum's Gambit, and more. Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+.

Where Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Could Go in the MCU

Marvel Studios

While Reynolds does not have any confirmed MCU projects on the horizon, there seems to be no doubt that he will be back with Marvel Studios as Deadpool before long.

Reports have indicated Marvel and Disney are already discussing ideas for Deadpool 4, for which the studios seemingly want to team him up with Hugh Jackman again. Although this would run the risk of being somewhat redundant or repetitive, there is no questioning the success the two of them had by finally getting a true team-up as their iconic heroes.

Reynolds has also hesitated to imagine Deadpool joining the Avengers, although his casting in the next two team-up films remains a real possibility. Avengers: Doomsday already boasts the most star-studded cast of any superhero movie ever, which includes a handful of legacy X-Men stars. This movie could give him a chance to join that mayhem alongside them and offer plenty of fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans in front of MCU legend Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom.

Also on the horizon is the MCU's first efforts with the X-Men, whose first movie already has Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier and Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie enlisted behind the scenes. This could give Deadpool an opportunity to help the MCU's new class of X-Men integrate seamlessly into the Marvel Studios narrative, joking about the recasting every step of the way.

Regardless of the details, Reynolds appears intent on making sure Deadpool is not overused in the MCU and that he is utilized the right way amongst so many other huge names. As fans wait to see where and when he will come back, Marvel Studios is sure to look at all options for the red-suited box office juggernaut and how he will work best in Phase 6 and beyond.