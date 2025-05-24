MCU: Fantastic Four Actor Teases Scene With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

According to one of the MCU's Fantastic Four stars, the quartet is on their way to an exciting scene with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The MCU is finally about to experience a massive influx of Fantastic Four-centric plotlines as Phase 6 pulls back the curtains — a trend that will only be pushed further in the coming years.

Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) teased an exciting moment for the team with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The odds are high that this movie will put Marvel's First Family face to face with their most iconic villain for the first time, which should lead to instant fireworks when they meet up.

"Thankfully, we all get on. We’re all weirdos," Quinn teased about himself and his Fantastic Four co-stars to Esquire ahead of filming for Avengers: Doomsday. He also expressed how big of a fan he is of Robert Downey Jr. ahead of Downey's MCU return as Doctor Doom, saying he's "really excited to work with Doom."

Additionally, Fantastic Four comic author Ryan North spoke to the outlet about Quinn's portrayal of Johnny Storm as he becomes the MCU's Human Torch. North credited Quinn with having the right "attitude, look, and talent" for the character, and Quinn added to that commentary by saying, "Johnny Storm is a funny dude. There was fertile ground."

The conversation then turned for a moment to John Malkovich (whom Quinn called his idol) and his mystery character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, although they only worked together for one day. Marvel has not confirmed Malkovich's role in the MCU yet.

For Quinn, the Human Torch character is "a combination of feeling quite alienated but also pleased with himself," which he has felt in real life as a celebrity as well. While he admits people complaining about celebrity in the public eye is "gross," he explained that Johnny is still coming to terms with the attention and "dissonance of gratitude" that comes with fame.

Looking at that fame from a bigger perspective, Quinn described it as "a strange thing" when people view celebrities differently, saying it will never be something he gets used to:

"When the world starts behaving differently towards you, that's a strange thing. I don't think it's ever something you get used to. I personally haven't, and I don't think I will."

The Fantastic Four are expected to play big roles in Avengers: Doomsday, and their first interaction with Downey's Doom is one of the more eagerly anticipated meet-ups on the horizon. This film is expected to bring them together in dramatic fashion after their universe is presumably left in ruins due to Galactus' impact on their own solo movie.

Following The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday will mark the Avengers' return to the big screen. It will feature more than two dozen characters from the MCU and Marvel history. Together, they will assemble in hopes of stopping Doom from destroying the Multiverse, although specific plot details are unconfirmed. After a recent delay, Avengers: Doomsday will now hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Will The Fantastic Four Meet Doctor Doom Before Avengers: Doomsday?

Looking back at Marvel movie history, Doctor Doom has been a key player in all three live-action Fantastic Four movies released between 2005 and 2015. While Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbell, actors who have played Doom in the past, had ample time to interact with their respective opponents in their solo movies, things appear to be much different for the MCU.

Rumors indicate Doctor Doom is not part of the main story in The Fantastic Four, meaning Downey could possibly not be reintroduced to MCU fans until the next Avengers film. This does not rule out a post-credits appearance for the long-standing MCU veteran, but it would make for a much different relationship between Doom and his opposing protagonists.

Considering how big of a villain Doom is expected to be after his impressive run in comics, fans are hopeful that he will get the appropriate build-up and development needed to make him a real threat in the MCU.

While Marvel Studios is building Downey's Doom up to be the biggest force in the franchise since Thanos, there is still plenty of mystery about how everything will come together for this mega-event movie.