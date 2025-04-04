Avengers: Secret Wars Directors Share Scary Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom With Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet Fan Art

Avengers: Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a terrifying image depicting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom wearing Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet. The Doomsday directing duo credited digital artist Boss Logic for creating the Easter egg-filled image.

This picture was posted to celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s 60th birthday (April 4) as Downey gets set to make his MCU return as Doctor Doom in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, which is now filming.

While the main subject in the image is Doom celebrating a birthday with an Iron Man helmet cake, the image is chock full of Easter Eggs. This includes a portrait of the Iron Man helmet on the wall and a chain with "3000" on Doom's neck, reminding fans of Tony Stark's "I love you 3000" line from Avengers: Endgame.

Holding a fork in his right hand, Doom's right hand is adorned with the Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War, complete with all six Infinity Stones. He is also wearing an Iron Man-themed birthday cap for good measure.

On the top of his chair sits the gold helmet worn by the Mad Titan Thanos. Above that helmet is the arc reactor in a case emblazoned with "Proof that Tony Stark has a heart," which was a gift from Pepper Potts in 2008's Iron Man and came back at Tony's funeral in Endgame.

This comes mere days after Avengers: Doomsday began filming ahead of its May 1, 2026, release date. Downey will lead the way as Victor Von Doom. He will be one of at least 27 cast members confirmed to be in Doomsday, which was announced on March 26.

In a video shown at CinemaCon 2025, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reconfirmed that fact by saying Marvel "revealed many, not all" of Doomsday's cast in the initial announcement (see more from Marvel's CinemaCon presentation here).

As reported in late 2024, Avengers: Doomsday is now officially in production for Marvel Studios as fans wait to see Downey in his comeback as Victor Von Doom. The film will be his first opportunity to play the iconic Fantastic Four antagonist after more than a decade of leading the Infinity Saga as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Downey is also set to reunite with the Russo brothers as they embark on their fourth MCU collaboration, which follows Captain America: Civil War and the last two Avengers films. Now, as they look to bring the MCU's next big hit, they have the chance to celebrate another special occasion.