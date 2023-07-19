Marvel Celebrates Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Legacy With New 'I Love You 3000' Merch

Marvel is celebrating Robert Downey Jr.'s tenure as Iron Man, with some 'I Love You 3000'-themed merch.

Downey's armored hero is easily one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in the MCU after he kicked things off for the franchise back in 2008.

Of course, the actor is no longer a part of the super-powered series, having come to a fitting end in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame - but that has not stopped Marvel from celebrating the MCU's original Avenger.

Marvel has honored his legacy with plenty of merch centered on the hero, tributes in-universe, and celebratory videos any time a birthday comes around.

New 'I Love You 3000' Iron Man Merch

Fans can live out their Iron Man dreams with a new 'I Love You 3000' merchandise pin centered on Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic hero.

The Marvel Studios Arc Reactor replica prop from Entertainment Earth is a full one-to-one scale wearable version of the iconic glowing chest piece worn by the MCU's Tony Stark.

This Arc Reactor features the phrase "I Love You 3000" plaquered front and center, and lights up so the wearer can release their inner iron man.

It looks just like the Arc Reactors seen during the Infintiy Saga, made of engraved silver metal with light-up details.

The replica measures four inches tall and found-and-a-half inches wide and has six magnets fixed to the back, three on the reactor itself and three to mount on the inside of one's shirt.

It all comes packaged in a beautiful Marvel-red box that sports stunning art of Downey's Iron Avenger on the inner lid.

This is a limited-edition product and will cost $79.99 USD.

The Ultimate Iron Man Collectible

This limited edition Arc Reactor is the ultimate Iron Man collectible for any MCU fan.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man became iconic over the last 15 years, and if there was one line to attach to the character "I Love You 3000" would be the one.

Now that the actor's time is done within the franchise (at least until his potential return in Avengers: Secret Wars), what better way to honor the MCU hero that started it all, than sport his signature Arc Reactor on one's chest?

The only thing that could top a collectible like this would be a full, wearable Iron Man suit, but that seems unrealistic.

And - given it likely would not sport that "I Love You 3000" catchphrase - would not be nearly the tear-jerking this Arc Reactor could be for the die-heard Marvel Studios fans of the world.

The Entertainment Earth Iron Man Arc Reactor Prop Replica Light-Up Pin releases in August and can be pre-ordered now.