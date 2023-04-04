Marvel Celebrates Robert Downey Jr.'s Birthday With New Iron Man Video

Marvel Studios took a moment on social media to celebrate a birthday for one of the MCU's first big names, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey hasn't been seen in any MCU project since Tony Stark sacrificed himself in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but his presence in the story since then has still been a consistent factor.

And with Downey recognizing how important the MCU was for him, Marvel Studios just took their own opportunity to highlight the actor's work on his own special day.

Marvel Celebrates Iron Man Star's Birthday

Marvel's United Kingdom social media accounts shared a 50-second video compilation of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man to celebrate Downey's 58th birthday, using the following caption as well:

"We’re just landing in to say happy birthday to Robert Downey Jr."

These clips come from almost all of Downey's 10 MCU appearances as Tony Stark, which helped to start and end the Infinity Saga.

Tony's opening moments from 2010's Iron Man 2 are highlighted, with Tony blasting into his speech at the Stark Expo in front of cheerleaders and a rabid crowd.

One of Tony's darkest moments in this video comes from 2016's Captain America: Civil War, where he fires his repulsor blasters at Cap's shield in Siberia after the famous airport battle in Germany.

The full video celebrating Downey can be seen below:

Downey's Place in Marvel History Lives On

Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Iron Man has become one of the most iconic matches between actor and role in history, and it's no surprise to see Marvel pay tribute to the leading man on his birthday in this fashion.

This is also only the latest tribute to Downey since his departure, with past years bringing beautiful art pieces dedicated to his MCU tenure along with other social media posts and public outings in the last four years.

But now, the big question fans have on their minds is whether or not Downey will ever suit up as the original Avenger again.

Marvel Studios has gone back and forth with including the hero as an influence in recent movies, and with the Multiverse involved, fans are hoping to see different Variants of Downey from other realities down the line.

While there's a chance he could return for one last hurrah in something like Avengers: Secret Wars, nothing will be set in stone until an idea comes around that sits right with everybody involved.

All of Robert Downey Jr.'s appearances as Iron Man are available to stream on Disney+, with the exception of The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man: Homecoming.