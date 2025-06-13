Marvel Studios Confirms 7 MCU Heroes Who Wore Iron Man Armor, But Missed These 4 Characters

Marvel Studios is preparing for Ironheart by reminding fans of all the MCU characters who have worn the Iron Man armor in the iconic superhero franchise; however, even though the studio did an okay job, it still missed a couple of major additions. Disney+'s Ironheart is about to reintroduce audiences to a whole new armor-clad MCU hero in Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams. Riri, an MIT supergenius who decides to don some Iron Man armor of her own, is just the latest MCU character to have suited up in some super-powered steel skin.

As a part of Marvel Studios' ongoing Ironheart marketing campaign, the MCU studio released a new video highlighting seven characters who have all worn Iron Man (or Iron Man-adjacent) armor, including Tony Stark Himself, the Hulk, and even one particular fan-favorite wall-crawling teenager.

The video was posted on Marvel Studios' social channels with the caption, "It’s not about the suit, but who’s behind it."

In less than a minute, the piece of viral marketing runs through several characters who have suited up at one point or another in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before ending on Dominique Thorne's Ironheart protagonist Riri Williams.

Watch the full video below:

Ironheart finally hits Disney+ on Tuesday, June 24. It will be released in two batches, with three episodes coming on the 24th before the next three arrive a week later on Tuesday, June 31.

Executive produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, the new streaming series follows 20-something Riri Williams (Thorne) as she suits up as the armored hero Ironheart. However, after she meets the mysterious Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), she becomes embroiled in a battle of tech vs. magic, making her prove herself as the hero she is.

The 7 MCU Characters Who Have Worn Iron Man Armor (According to Marvel)

Iron Man

Marvel Studios

When it comes to the Iron Man armor, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man originated the steel-skinned look in the MCU.

After being taken prisoner by the dangerous Ten Rings, Tony is forced to use his ingenuity to craft a wearable weapon. This suit of armor frees him from the cabal's criminal clutches and allows him to become the iron-clad hero Iron Man.

Peter Parker

Marvel Studios

While not technically an Iron Man himself, Tom Holland's Peter Parker has been seen wearing some Iron Man-like armor from time to time.

After being taken in under Tony Stark's wing, Peter Parker got a shiny new upgrade in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, donning some Stark Industries nanotech around his suit, thus giving the character the iconic Iron Spider look.

Obadiah Stane

Marvel Studios

After seeing his former collaborator and friend Tony Stark turn his back on the Stark Industries name, Jeff Bridges' Obadiah Stang crafts a suit of armor of his own.

Obadiah becomes known as the Iron Monger in this hulking steel beast, becoming the very first MCU villain ever. His reign was short-lived, though, as Tony dropped him through a glass skylight onto a Stark reactor, killing him in the process.

War Machine

Marvel Studios

In Iron Man 2, Tony Stark decides it is time to outfit one of his friends with an Iron Man suit to call his own. The lucky benefactor of this iron-clad gift is Don Cheadle's Rhodey, who dons the iron suit and becomes the hero War Machine.

Since then, Rhodey has suited up multiple times (and even got a few upgrades over the years). He is even set to star in his own armored adventure in the long-in-development Armor Wars movie.

Bruce Banner

Marvel Studios

While most people know Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo in the MCU) as his gamma-irradiated alter-ego, The Hulk, the Marvel Studios supergenius has also donned an Iron Man suit on the big screen.

In Avengers: Infinity War, after being beaten to a pulp by the Mad Titan Thanos, Bruce's Hulk personality will not come out when he needs him, so he instead hops in Tony Stark's Hulkbuster armor, giving him about as much smashing power as his not-so-jolly green giant split-personality.

Pepper Potts

Marvel Studios

Funnily enough, Gwenyth Paltrow's Pepper Potts has actually worn two different suits of Iron Man armor over the years. The first came in Iron Man 3, where Tony saved her and put her into a suit to keep her safe.

The other was in Avengers: Endgame, as she donned the Rescue armor from the comics, a bespoke metal suit made just for her.

Riri Williams/Ironheart

Marvel Studios

The next hero to wear an Iron Man-like suit in the MCU will be Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams as she becomes the armor-clad hero Ironheart. Fans got a taste of Riri's super-powered capabilities when she joined the Wakanadan fight against the sea-faring Talokan in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, she will get a comic book adventure all to her own in her new Disney+ series as she goes up against the terrifying Hood and his dark magic.

The 4 MCU Characters Marvel Studios Forgot

Aldrich Killian

Marvel Studios

Fans often forget that Obediah Stane was not the only villain to don Iron Man armor at some point in the MCU. Iron Man 3's Aldrich Killian (played by Guy Pearce) also did so, being trapped by Tony Stark in the Mark 42 armor during that movie's final battle.

President Matthew Ellis

Marvel Studios

President Matthew Ellis (played by William Sadler) also appeared in an Iron Man suit, ever so briefly, in Iron Man 3. The evil Eric Savin captured President Elis in the Iron Patriot armor after they had taken Rhodey prisoner.

Ultron

Marvel Studios

While not technically ever wearing anything, we need to count Ultron on this list. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the James Spader-voiced villain first appears in one of the busted-up body of one of Tony Stark's autonomous Iron Legion robots modeled after the Iron Man armor.

Morgan Stark

Marvel Studios

Lastly, there is the ever-adorable Morgan Stark. Played by Lexi Rabe in Avengers: Endgame, Morgan wears her mother's Rescue helmet built by her dad (aka Tony Stark). Although she never fully suits up in the whole Iron Man get-up, who is to say she doesn't have a superhero-ing in her future like her father?