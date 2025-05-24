Marvel Confirms If Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man Will Get Replaced In the MCU

Marvel finally addressed whether a certain MCU character will be replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the franchise by taking up the Iron Man mantle. Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is often seen as the outright face of the MCU since Iron Man kicked the universe off in 2008. While the character is no longer around, the actor is returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as Doctor Doom.

Following her introduction into the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans wondered whether Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams (also known as Ironheart) would act as a replacement for Downey Jr.'s Iron Man since the characters were rather similar, and it was obvious Riri took inspiration from the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. Marvel recently answered this question outright via an article that was shared on the company's official website following the release of the Ironheart trailer, which was unfortunately dislike-bombed.

According to Marvel, there are a lot of similarities between Riri Williams and Tony Stark, not just in appearance, intelligence, and how their suits are technologically enhanced, but also in character.

Marvel Studios

However, Marvel also pointed out the differences between the two characters, specifically regarding their backgrounds and how Riri is, in a way, more resourceful in the way she can make something out of nothing.

Ironheart executive producer Ryan Coogler (who directed Wakanda Forever) joined the discussion, explicitly pointing out that Riri Williams is not taking up the Iron Man mantle from Tony. Instead, she is going to forge her own path and make a different name for herself rather than carry on the legacy that Tony Stark began in a cave with a box of scraps.

Specifically, Coogler confirmed that Riri is "her own character in her own lane," differing from "Captain America or Black Panther" in the sense of passing down their legacies to someone else.

Yes, Riri was "obviously influenced by Tony Stark and inspired by him," but is also "very different and doing her own thing:"

"That comes from publishing. It was very quickly realized that she was her own character in her own lane. There’s a difference between [Riri] and maybe a Captain America or a Black Panther, where a mantle is being passed. This is a character who was obviously influenced by Tony Stark and inspired by him, but she is also very different and doing her own thing."

Fans will get a firsthand look at how Riri Williams is different from Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in Ironheart when the series premieres on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. Ironheart will feature Thorne as the titular character and stars Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Manny Montana.

Why Ironheart Should Be Different From Iron Man

Marvel Studios

In some situations, it is appropriate for a mantle to be passed down from one character to another. In the case of Captain America, it works well since Sam Wilson was so close to Steve Rogers.

Riri Williams is not nearly as close to Tony Stark as Sam was to Steve for there to be a continuation of a legacy. It is important for Riri to be able to forge her own path rather than be tethered to the Iron Man legacy. If Iron Man had passed something down to her, she likely would be overshadowed by that character and not be able to let her own shine.

If Riri Williams is a part of Marvel Studios for years to come, she needs to be unique. The character has a lot to bring to the table and doesn't need Tony to be successful. Ironheart will be the first project to feature the character at the forefront and will provide a window into her on a deeper level.

After the series airs, MCU fans will hopefully get a better understanding of Riri Williams and why she needs to be her own character rather than carry on the legacy of Iron Man.