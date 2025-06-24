Robert Downey Jr Celebrates 17 Years of MCU With Special Call To Marvel’s Next Star

To celebrate the 17 years of MCU history and the franchise's latest release, OG star Robert Downey Jr. shared a special call with Marvel Studios' newest leading star. Downey is showing no signs of slowing down with Marvel Studios, now taking on a role as Doctor Doom after leading the way as Tony Stark for more than a decade. Now, always one to propel the next generation forward, he is taking a moment to hype up what the MCU has to offer next.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. posted a video call between himself and Ironheart star Dominique Thorne to celebrate the release of Thorne's solo Ironheart series. RDJ has put forth a great effort in promoting the MCU's final Phase 5 project, even while being busy with his work as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. As Ironheart preps for its own debut, the show's spiritual predecessor continues to celebrate new releases with fans and cast members alike.

Shared on Downey and Marvel Studios' Instagram accounts, Downey and Thorne appear on a video call with each other, in which Thorne mentions Downey's late father's birthday to him. He then turns the conversation to Ironheart's debut on Disney+, which is only hours away from becoming official:

Downey: "Good morning. Guess why I'm calling? It’s June 24th, which is…" Thorne: "It's dad's birthday. Happy birthday, yeah." Downey: "My dad's birthday, thanks for your consideration. Also, God, you've been doing too much press. 'Ironheart' premieres today! It's all been leading to this, isn't that exciting?" Thorne: "Oh, my God. Thank you, thank you for the call."

He then looked at the bigger picture for the MCU, noting how it has been "17 years from the birth of the MCU" until now and commenting on how fond he is of Thorne. Smiling with her throughout, he congratulated the Ironheart actress for her accomplishment and confirmed he will be watching her show "with the world:"

Downey: "17 years from the birth of the MCU to the premiere of 'Ironheart,' and we're in this love together. So psyched. I've grown so fond of you, it's bananas. Congratulations, I'll be watching it with the world, and we'll keep each other posted, yeah." Thorne: Oh my god, ok, yes, we will. Downey: "'Ironheart,' let’s go!"

Downey and Thorne's full video can be seen here:

While Downey is not expected to appear in Ironheart, Tony Stark is shown to be an unquestioned influence for Riri Williams' work in the MCU, which started in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The characters are inevitably linked to one another, and Downey has shared his support for the show's stars on numerous occasions over the years ahead of the show's debut.

Behind Dominique Thorne, Ironheart will highlight Riri Williams' solo story as a superhero following her MCU debut in Black Panther 2.

Alongside Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich, and produced by Ryan Coogler, Riri will continue her studies at MIT before returning to her hometown roots in Chicago as she develops her technology to new heights. Ironheart's first three episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 24.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!