Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Gets Disappointing Fantastic Four Movie Update

Ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' debut, fans might be disappointed to learn about where the film stands in terms of an appearance by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Currently, Downey is in the early stages of filming for Avengers: Doomsday, in which he will take over the MCU's Multiverse Saga as Victor Von Doom. He will be the Multiverse Saga's ultimate big bad as multiversal barriers are broken and Incursions ensue, bringing together different legacies of Marvel heroes and villains.

As fans are aware, Doom is also the most notable antagonist for the Fantastic Four, who will get their first MCU movie this July. That fact begs the question of whether Downey's first MCU appearance as Doom could come before the fifth Avengers outing.

Doctor Doom's Status in the MCU's Fantastic Four Movie

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman spoke with Entertainment Weekly about whether his MCU film will include Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom.

While calling Doom "a great character," Shakman admitted that the Fantastic Four villain "takes up a lot of air." He confirmed the movie will not include both an origin story for the titular quartet and an appearance by Doom, wanting all of their stories to be told "from a fresh perspective:"

"Doom's a great character, but he takes up a lot of air. Other film adaptations have done both an origin story and Doom. We're doing neither, and that allows us to look at them from a fresh perspective."

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps currently has 10 confirmed cast members, Shakman seemed to indicate Downey would not join that list.

Is Robert Downey Jr. Really Not in Fantastic Four?

While The Fantastic Four is already set to feature Galactus as its main villain, not having Doom in any capacity would be quite a shock for MCU fans. This is particularly true considering the solo outing will be the last movie released in theaters before Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen on May 1, 2026.

Marvel will take a different direction with this Fantastic Four movie considering it would be the first not to feature Doom in any capacity (should the quotes be true). However, considering what Marvel has done in the past, Doom could be the perfect candidate for a post-credits scene teasing his debut in Doomsday.

The real question moving forward is whether Downey's Doom is from the same universe as the MCU's Fantastic Four, with how many universes could potentially be in play in the movie.

The confirmed cast for Avengers: Doomsday could indicate the inclusion of at least three or four different timelines already, and dozens of other characters from other worlds are confirmed to be waiting in the wings. This could mean Downey's Doom and Marvel's First Family may have no preexisting connection with one another.

Regardless, Doom is a prime candidate for a post-movie tease in The Fantastic Four, with many hoping the stage will be set for his ultimate arrival.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will blast into theaters on July 25.