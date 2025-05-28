Chris Hemsworth Issues Statement Amid Thor Retirement Talk

Rumors are flying that Chris Hemsworth is preparing to hang up Mjolnir and end his tenure as Thor, and the actor issued a statement celebrating his superhero. After the MCU OG was confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, The Cosmic Circus reported that Marvel Studios is gearing up for Thor's send-off that would also introduce the Thor Corps and reunite him with his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

These rumors only become more confusing amid claims that Marvel Studios is also developing Thor 5 with plans to abandon a franchise mainstay, aiming to replace Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi with Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave.

Chris Hemsworth posted a new video on his YouTube channel titled, "Thank You, The Legacy of Thor," featuring various clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interview segments from his MCU tenure.

Marvel Studios

In the video caption, the Australian actor issued a statement saying that "playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of [his] life" before hyping up his 2026 MCU return, "Next up, Doomsday:"

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!"

Will Chris Hemsworth's Thor Die in Avengers: Doomsday?

At first glance, Chris Hemsworth's emotional statement reads as a farewell to his 15-year tenure as Thor, especially with Avengers: Doomsday currently in production and rumors flying that his MCU exit may be imminent.

However, as the MCU celebration comes almost exactly 15 years after Hemsworth was cast as Thor in May 2009 ahead of his debut solo flick being released in April 2011 (via Deadline), he may simply be reminiscing on his time in the role.

There's no telling what the God of Thunder's fate in the next Avengers movies will be, but rumors of Thor 5 happening may point to his survival. Then again, Marvel Studios has an untitled flick slated for July 23, 2027, so he could still get one last solo hurrah before meeting his end in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Australian actor stated after Love & Thunder that he expects Thor will die in his next MCU appearance, and as most of his fellow MCU OGs exit the franchise, it wouldn't be shocking if he was to follow suit.