A new series recently released on Disney+ starring Ryan Reynolds, who also serves as an executive producer, is now trending on the streaming platform, and it's a major departure from his typical blockbuster fare. Before the new Disney+ project dropped on the service, Reynolds' last credit was Deadpool & Wolverine, which is also streaming on Disney+. This time, though, his talents are being used differently than what fans saw with the Deadpool threequel.

A new National Geographic episodic series titled Underdogs was recently released on Disney+. Ryan Reynolds is credited as an executive producer on the project, but he also technically stars in it, as he is the official narrator. As of writing, the show holds the number five spot on Disney+'s Top 10 in the US Today category, meaning that it is trending on the platform.

Underdogs is Reynolds' latest project, coming off the heels of Deadpool & Wolverine, which was a box office smash that grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Narration is not typically within Ryan Reynolds' wheelhouse. The star has only provided the voiceover for one other nature documentary, which focused on the Great Bear Rainforest.

The Disney+ docuseries contains five episodes, each between 35 and 38 minutes long. The premise of the show revolves around animals all over the world but with a bit of a twist. Hence the title, Underdogs focuses on "the outcasts of the animal kingdom," according to Disney's official synopsis for the show:

"Hold on to your binoculars, folks, as Nat Geo gets up close and personal with the outcasts of the animal kingdom in 'UNDERDOGS,' narrated by Ryan Reynolds. From their hidden talents to their unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals, 'UNDERDOGS' celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals who don’t usually get to be the stars of the show."

Of course, since Reynolds is heavily involved, the series has some comedy while also being educational. While Underdogs is Reynolds' latest release, the actor, writer, and producer is involved in a number of upcoming projects.

Every Upcoming Ryan Reynolds Project

Although containing the word "animal" in the title, Animal Friends is not another docuseries about nature. Instead, it is a live-action animated hybrid movie from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment that is set to be released on May 1, 2026.

Reynolds is confirmed as one of the lead actors in the upcoming flick, which will also feature Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, and Addison Rae. Animal Friends was originally a Sony project, but it ultimately moved to Warner Bros.

Mayday

Mayday is another upcoming film in which Reynolds will star, this time alongside actor and director Kenneth Branagh. It is being produced by Skydance Media and Apple Original Films and will be distributed by Apple TV+. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also helmed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Principal photography on Mayday began in March 2024 and wrapped two months later in May. However, the action-adventure flick does not yet have a set release date.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5

FX renewed Welcome to Wrexham for a fifth season, meaning that the docuseries will continue as Wrexham AFC continues to be one of the biggest stories in sports.

As for Reynolds' involvement, he will once again be credited as an executive producer on Season 5. However, that is not the only way he is tied to the club, as, in 2021, he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham.

Calamity Hustle

Calamity Hustle is another Warner Bros. production that Reynolds will star in. This time, in the action comedy film, he will be playing a cop, standing alongside Channing Tatum in the role of Reynolds' criminal brother.

Warner Bros. is reportedly planning on making Calamity Hustle a franchise, but no recent developments have been announced regarding the film. This would be the first time Reynolds and Tatum would reunite since Deadpool & Wolverine.

Boy Band

Boy Band is an upcoming project that a lot of movie fanatics have their eyes on for one specific reason — it will reunite Deadpool & Wolverine's trio of Reynolds, Hugh Jackman (who had some beef with Reynolds prior to Deadpool 3), and Shawn Levy.

Boy Band is apparently something that the three have been thinking about for some time, and it seems as though they are going to fully pursue it. The film will feature Reynolds and Jackman playing a pair of band members who become famous early on in life and have to deal with the effects of superstardom. However, the premise of the movie revolves around them reuniting as middle-aged men.

The upcoming movie does not have a release date and is still a ways away from beginning production, but it appears to be something Reynolds and the group are passionate about.

Dragon's Lair

Reynolds will produce an adaptation of the 1980s arcade game Dragon's Lair. Not much is known about the project, but Netflix is set to distribute the film.

Reynolds was once also set to star in the movie, but that is no longer the case. The film has been in the works since 2020, but there is still no release date attached.

Deadpool/X-Men Team-Up Movie

According to Reynolds, he is currently working on a script for a film that would feature Deadpool teaming up with some of the X-Men. This project would take place within the MCU and be a Marvel Studios production, so a lot of hoops would have to be jumped through before it could get made, but Reynolds is at least trying to get it to work.

The film is still in the earliest stages of development, so no production date, release window, or even an official confirmation is anywhere close to being announced. However, Reynolds' plan for the movie is to make Deadpool more of a supporting character so that he can highlight the X-Men.