2026's Marvel Studios Movies Will Bring Back 5 Original Avengers

In 2026, the MCU is returning to its roots with a nostalgic lineup of original Avengers stars. As the Multiverse Saga approaches its climax, five familiar faces will enter the fray and in more than one movie.

While Phase 6 of the MCU kicked off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and is expected to conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, Marvel Studios' 2026 slate is where the action ramps up thanks to the return of fan-favorite Avengers actors in Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing July 31 and Avengers: Doomsday coming to theaters on December 18.

Given the Multiversal nature of these projects, fans don't yet know the full extent of all their roles, or just which characters they will play, but these five returning stars are giving longtime MCU fans a reason to get excited all over again.

5 Original Avengers Stars Returning in 2026

Robert Downey Jr.

It's no secret amongst Marvel fans that Robert Downey Jr. is back in the MCU, but this time as the Multiversal villain Doctor Doom. While he's the headlining villain of Avengers: Doomsday, his character has already appeared in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene and possibly aboard the Fantastic Four ship in the Thunderbolts* tag. The question now is whether he will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both in the movie or in another post-credits scene, and if Robert Downey Jr. could play another version of his villain or Earth-616 hero in the Multiversal Doomsday.

Chris Evans

Perhaps the biggest mystery on this list, Chris Evans is heavily rumored to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday; however, it's a claim that the original Captain America star has repeatedly denied. Adding to the fan speculation is the fact that Evans reprised his original Marvel role as Johnny Storm for Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 and Peggy Carter star Hayley Atwell is already confirmed for the 2026 film. Furthermore, Marvel has yet to clarify his character's still-mysterious post-Endgame fate. Finally, there are rumors claiming Evans may be playing Steve Rogers' alternate identity of Nomad. Clearly, there are multiple ways Chris Evans could make an MCU comeback in 2026, and it will be interesting to see which, if any, prove to be true.

Chris Hemsworth

Unlike some of his original Avengers co-stars, Chris Hemsworth has continued Thor's story following Endgame with Thor: Love and Thunder and is confirmed to pick up the hammer once more in Avengers: Doomsday. (check out the 61 stars confirmed and reported for Avengers 5 here) Not only will it be interesting to see how he reacts to Multiversal versions of his former teammate, like Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom, but Doomsday may also allow him to finally reunite with his brother Loki.

Mark Ruffalo

Following his role in She-Hulk for Disney+, Mark Ruffalo is headed back to the big screen in 2026 with a role alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, Ruffalo may not be playing the Smart Hulk fans have grown accustomed to since Avengers: Endgame. Instead, there is some buzz that he may be playing the destructive Savage Hulk for Spider-Man 4. Whether Ruffalo's Smart Hulk, Savage Hulk, or another version of the gamma-powered green giant will appear in Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen.

Samuel L. Jackson

According to reports, Nick Fury still has more to do within the MCU. While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm his role in Doomsday, Samuel L. Jackson is rumored for the 2026 film and where he could potentially bridge both the old and new eras of the MCU. It's also possible he will square off against Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) after she branded the Thunderbolts the New Avengers in 2025's Thunderbolts*.