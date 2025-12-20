Mistborn & Stormlight Archives Movies Get Encouraging Update From Brandon Sanderson

Fan-favorite fantasy author Brandon Sanderson revealed the exact phase his Mistborn and Stormlight Archives films are in, and the update he provided is a strong sign that development is progressing well. Sanderson is the author of various high fantasy and science fiction books, and is best known for his Mistborn series and The Stormlight Archive. Set in the fictional Cosmere universe, these stories are akin to The Wheel of Time, but they embrace the intriguing nature of the cosmos and immersive world-building. Anticipation grew when Sanderson announced his desire to adapt his acclaimed Cosmere universe into movies, but the adaptation suffered a major setback in 2024, which led him to admit that development had returned to "step zero."

Despite that, Brandon Sanderson's yearly "State of Sanderson" newsletter provided a significant update about the Mistborn and Stormlight movies, confirming that the films are in the "very early" stages of "Step Four," meaning that they are in the "Script" phase based on what he said during last year's newsletter.

For last year’s update, it's worth noting that Sanderson shared that the Mistborn movie was at "Step Zero." With the project transitioning from Step Zero to Step Four, this is an encouraging sign for the development of these projects, considering that there were initial concerns from diehard fans about the movies not getting made.

Sanderson described these developments as "promising," and he is hopeful that he will have the opportunity to share more information about the projects in 2026.

"As I mentioned, in May I did major pitch sessions with some high-level people in Hollywood, and we received several offers. We’ve had some very promising developments since then, but that’s all I can say at present. I am hopeful that next year, I’ll be able to share some more information."

Mistborn

Sanderson, though, cautioned that he will likely pause his writing on Ghostbloods if the Hollywood deal for his film adaptations is complete, noting that he wants to "devote [his] full attention" to these projects:

"Expect that when any Hollywood deal is completed, I’ll likely need to pause writing on Ghostbloods for some time to devote my full attention to anticipated film and television projects (as I have every expectation of being very involved in any adaptations of my works going forward)."

The Mistborn series is a trilogy of books that follows the adventures of a secret group of Allomancers who attempt to overthrow a dystopian and sinister empire in a specific region of the planet, Scadrial. Meanwhile, The Stormlight Archive revolves around three main characters: an aging warlord struggling to find out what it means to be honorable, a lowly slave fighting for survival, and a noblewoman hellbent on saving her family.

The Mistborn & Stormlight Archives Movies' Major Milestone Is a Good Sign

Mistborn

This latest update about Mistborn & Stormlight Archives' film adaptation should be more than enough to drum up hype for Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere universe. Given that these projects were stuck in development hell over a year ago, this is an exciting sign, as it solidifies the news that the project is finally moving forward.

Sanderson has proven time and again that he is an expert in telling these kinds of stories, and the fact that his books will eventually be adapted into a movie format could finally give him the widespread spotlight that he deserves. Seeing the author's expertise in large-scale mythic-level stories, sprinkled with intimate character moments, being adapted will be a worthwhile experience for old and new fans alike.

Moreover, Sanderson's commitment to overseeing these movie adaptations from the beginning is also a positive development, as he will actively ensure that his stories remain faithful to his books. His close involvement could also lead to the revelation of the perfect cast, considering that he knows which actors would be well-suited to play these characters for the first time.

Hopefully, the script process will proceed smoothly, allowing it to move forward with the necessary steps to create the best project possible.