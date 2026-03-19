Ahsoka Season 2 Set Photos Confirm A Major Upgrade

Ahsoka will be better than ever in Season 2 thanks to a major visual upgrade. Almost three years have passed since Ahsoka premiered on Disney+, and Season 2 is finally set to release later this year, following production in the U.K. from April to October 2025. Fans have a lot to look forward to in the sophomore outing, from a full reunion with Rebels' Ghost Crew to a deeper exploration of Peridea, the faraway galaxy that was introduced to Star Wars lore in Season 1.

Morai the Messenger took to X to reveal a behind-the-scenes look at Ahsoka Season 2's Peridea set, which has evolved greatly since Season 1. This time around, Lucasfilm built blue screens around a huge location set in the U.K., instead of utilizing the Volume on indoor sound stages in Los Angeles.

The insider described how the set looks to be "HUGE" based on images that have been shared with them, noting the van visible at the back-middle of the shot as just one indicator of its immense scale:

"This Peridea set is even bigger than it looked from past images I’ve been sent. Judging by the size of the vehicle in the background, it’s HUGE."

The Peridea set is just one example of the benefits that Lucasfilm and Dave Filoni have received from relocating Ahsoka's production from the sound stages of Los Angeles to the real-life scenery of the U.K. Lucasfilm has taken many of its productions, such as Andor and The Acolyte, to shoot in the U.K., while others like The Mandalorian have instead prioritized the Volume technology.

For those unaware, Industrial Light & Magic's Volume stage involves high-tech digital LED screens wrapping around the set to display backdrops in real-time.

The decision to build Season 2's Peridea in the U.K. is a fitting one, as, according to the Ross-shire Journal, much of the distant galaxy's backdrop was created with footage from the Scottish Highlands projected onto The Volume.

Lucasfilm

The photo's original poster even proposed that there may be "multiple sections to this plot of land" that will be utilized across the series, including an encampment for Peridea's resident Noti that were seen in Season 1:

Also, I guess there’s still a whole section behind where this photo was taken. According to a couple of people I’ve spoken to, there were multiple sections to this plot of land that were used for different sequences & re-dressed to either be the Noti encampment (more to come on that) or a more far-off location on the planet.

Sadly, relocating The Mandalorian spin-off from the U.S. to the U.K. came at a cost, as one of the Nightsister actresses had to be recast for Season 2, simply because the pay offered by Disney wouldn't justify the move overseas.

Peridea's Upgrade Is Good News for Ahsoka Season 2 & Lucasfilm Overall

Lucasfilm

The Volume has been one of Hollywood's most controversial technical innovations in recent years, with many arguing that it led to disappointing visuals in projects like The Mandalorian and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. It is those issues that have prompted Lucasfilm to abandon the Volume for The Mandalorian & Grogu while at very least dialing back on its use with Ahsoka Season 2.

Not only does the choice indicate that Ahsoka's sophomore outing will lean further into practical visuals, but it also suggests that Peridea will play a major role. That will come as no surprise, as much of the series' cast is currently wrapped in the faraway galaxy with no sign of escape anytime soon.

Much of that deeper exploration will come through Baylan Skoll, who is set to uncover a deep, force-centered mystery involving the Mortis gods on Peridea. One has to wonder if that very mystery will help him and the others to return to the main galaxy to face off with Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thawn.