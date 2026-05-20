The MonsterVerse Just Unveiled Kong's 11th Titan Enemy (Photos)

While the MonsterVerse largely focused on Godzilla's duels with other Titans, Kong also had major battles with more powerful Titans, with the most recent one taking place in the pivotal finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. 2017's Kong: Skull Island introduced Kong as the last of his kind (the Great Apes) and the guardian of the titular island, defending it from otherworldly creatures known as Skullcrawlers. Kong is widely regarded as one of the strongest physical Titans, excelling in his raw physical power, intelligence, and agility. However, Kong ranks below Godzilla in overall combat. Still, Kong has proven that he can withstand any attack from any Titan.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2's finale featured a climactic fight between Titan X (the 10th MonsterVerse main villain) and Kong on Skull Island. With this fight being confirmed, Titan X becomes the 11th distinct Titan Kong has fought in the MonsterVerse canon.

Apple TV+

Kong and Titan X's fight is not a coincidence. Instead, it was a deliberate choice led by Isabel Simmons' (the daughter of Apex boss Walter Simmons) efforts to pit the two Titans against each other so that they can find a way to roam Skull Island freely and gain access to Axis Mundi as a way to save Kentaro's dead father, Hiroshi, and expand the limitless potential of this alternate dimension.

Apple TV+

It's worth noting that Kong has yet to fight Godzilla at this point in the MonsterVerse timeline, as their eventual clash in Godzilla vs. Kong is years away. Despite that, the clip shows that Kong can still hold his own against a larger, stronger Titan.

Every Titan Kong Fought In The MonsterVerse

Kong: Skull Island

Mire Squid

Warner Bros.

Kong had a brief but meaningful fight against the Mire Squid during the early moments of Kong: Skull Island.

While he was drinking water and taking a break, Kong effortlessly crushed the squid after it grabbed him, leading to the Skull Island protector eating it as lunch. This is Kong's first on-screen fight against a large Titan in the movie.

Skullcrawlers

Warner Bros.

The Skullcrawlers serve as Kong's ancient enemy because they killed his parents, leaving him alone and isolated on Skull Island. Kong has been trying his best to keep the Skullcrawlers at bay, defeating every single one of them to protect the island and the native people living on it.

Kong initially fought two juvenile Skullcrawlers feasting on a dead Sker Buffalo, overpowering them with his superior strength and establishing that he can handle two threats at once.

Skull Devil

Warner Bros.

Later in the movie, Kong faced a much larger Skullcrawler known as the massive alpha Skull Devil (aka Ramark) in the climactic final showdown. The fight between the two sworn enemies was brutal and prolonged, with the protagonists trying to escape amid intense clashes.

The Skull Devil overpowered Kong, nearly killing him at one point. Thankfully, the surviving humans (Conrad, Weaver, and Marlow) provided the assistance Kong needed to defeat his ancient enemy. Kong delivered the final blow by using a helicopter propeller blade as a weapon and eventually ripped out its tongue to instantly kill the Titan.

Netflix's Skull Island

The Kraken

Netflix

Netflix's Skull Island series showcased the climactic confrontation between Kong and the Kraken in the 1990s. Kong had a personal grudge against the Kraken after it attacked a coastal human settlement that Kong protects, mortally wounding a young girl Kong had befriended.

While the Kraken gained the upper hand, Kong recovered by using a sunken shipwreck as a weapon while underwater. Kong would then bodyslam the Kraken onto a large rock formation on the shoreline.

Kong would then violently rip the sea beast in half, killing it gruesomely.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla

Warner Bros.

Godzilla and Kong fought three times in Godzilla vs. Kong, and this rivalry stemmed from Godzilla sensing Kong as a potential rival alpha Titan after years of ruling unchallenged on Skull Island.

The first major clash took place in the Pacific Ocean after Godzilla attacked Monarch's fleet while a sedated Kong was about to wake up. The pair exchanged powerful blows, with Godzilla ultimately dragging Kong underwater. Monarch helped Kong set free by deploying depth charges to distract Godzilla.

The second one was during the Hong Kong Battle. Kong had an advantage over Godzilla because he used an ancient battle axe as his primary weapon, allowing him to dominate the alpha Titan early. Godzilla, though, recovered and ultimately overpowered Kong with bites, tail whips, and brute force.

Godzilla left Kong in a near-death state, but the human protagonists managed to revive him in time for the fight against Mechagodzilla.

Warbats

Warner Bros.

Upon first arriving on Hollow Earth, Kong fought a pair of massive Warbats after they attacked Apex's HEAV vehicles.

The encounter was fast yet brutal, but Kong proved that he had what it takes to take on two enemies at once by disposing of the two Warbats with immense force.

Mechagodzilla

Warner Bros.

Mechagodzilla served as the final big bad that forced Godzilla and Kong to set aside their difference and team up against this Hollow Earth-energy-infused Titan that has Ghidorah's neural patterns.

Kong saved Godzilla from Mechagodzilla's fatal blow. As a result, Godzilla charged Kong's axe with atomic breath, allowing Kong to deliver the killing strikes to defeat Apex's ultimate weapon once and for all.

Godzilla and Kong stare each other down after the final fight, forging a mutual respect that would lead to further alliances down the line.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Skar King

Warner Bros.

Kong fought Skar King multiple times in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The pair's first encounter was fueled by tension, with Skar King gaining the upper hand over Kong due to his incredible agility, expertise in combat, and long history of fighting other Great Apes from Hollow Earth.

The climactic battle between Kong and Skar King happened in Rio. While Godzilla was busy with Shimo, Kong focused on defeating Skar King, using his ancient axe and his newly upgraded B.E.A.S.T. Glove prosthetic to gain an advantage.

After Suko helped Kong break Skar King's Whiplash, this act ultimately freed Shimo from the Great Ape's control, prompting her to turn on her former master and freeze the Skar King solid with her ice breath. Kong would then deliver the final blow by smashing Skar King into the ground and killing him.

Apes

Warner Bros.

After seeing Suko for the first time, Kong was ambushed by a group of apes in Hollow Earth, making it his first direct encounter with other Great Apes since leaving Skull Island.

While he was initially fascinated by seeing some of his own kind, Kong was attacked by three Great Apes, swarming him and biting him as they tried to steal his ancient axe. However, Kong broke free with raw power, using Suko as a weapon to smash the attackers.

Kong managed to kill one Great Ape before following the rest to reach Skar King's lair.

Shimo

Warner Bros.

At one point in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, Kong was also overwhelmed after Skar King enlisted the help of Shimo, blasting Kong with her ice breath and causing major damage to his arm. This led to the creation of the B.E.A.S.T. Glove prosthetic arm that he later used in the climactic final battle.

Kong also briefly fought Shimo in the final battle, throwing down his powerful punches against the Ice Titan. However, after being freed from Skar King's control, Shimo and Kong eventually became allies in the end.