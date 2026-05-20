Spider-Man Brand New Day: The 4 Big Spoilers Revealed by Leaks

Four major spoilers have surfaced online revealing key details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its July 31 theatrical debut. The highly anticipated fourth MCU outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker serves as the direct follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, though much about the film's story has remained shrouded in mystery. These recent leaks are beginning to pull back the curtain for fans eager to know what's in store.

From what Marvel Studios and Sony have officially revealed, the film picks up four years after No Way Home, with Peter Parker now living entirely alone, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves. Holland leads the cast once again, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon returning as MJ and Ned, though it's unclear how large a role they will play.

Jon Bernthal's Punisher is also joining after this Special Presentation on Disney+, while Marvin Jones III is on board as the villain Tombstone, and Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

Directing duties have been passed to Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), taking the baton from Jon Watts and becoming the fourth major Spider-Man film director of the 21st century.

That's the broad-strokes picture Marvel and Sony have painted in marketing thus far, but leaks have gone much further, teasing some big surprises and major plot points.

Sadie Sink's Mutant Role

Sony Pictures

At this point, Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey in Brand New Day is one of the worst-kept secrets in the MCU. A variety of insiders have said she's playing the X-Men member, and her reported return in Avengers: Secret Wars and, yes, her red hair, all point strongly in that direction.

Marvel Studios has still not officially confirmed her character, and based on how tightly they've guarded the secret, it seems like her full identity won't be revealed until audiences are sitting in theaters.

There's also a real chance she's operating under a different alias early in the film, a mysterious, powerful young woman working with Frank Castle. It's also still unclear why Jean Grey would cross paths with Spider-Man, let alone play an antagonistic role.

Hopefully, the next trailer at least shows Sink's face, to sell the fact that the Stranger Things star has joined the MCU, but doesn't completely reveal the "secret."

Something Goes Down in MJ's Apartment

Sony Pictures

The previously leaked, unofficial trailer offered one haunting clue: MJ is shown visibly terrified, seemingly witnessing something horrifying happening to Peter up close.

A heavily discussed VFX shot reveals Peter's eyes turning completely black (mimicking actual arachnid anatomy) with MJ's traumatized reflection caught in them. Then there's the biological cocoon; Peter wakes up encased inside one, strongly hinting at a monstrous metamorphosis in progress.

A narrator (presumably actor Keith David) in the trailer explicitly references a spider's developmental life cycle, seemingly confirming that Peter is evolving against his will. The trailer also shows his newly developed organic webbing, suggesting Peter will be forever altered.

The sum of all these details points toward a Man-Spider storyline, a body horror arc from the comics where Peter mutates into a grotesque, multi-limbed creature.

A Hidden X-Men Villain

Sony Pictures

Beyond the heroes and street-level threats already confirmed for Brand New Day, leaks suggest the film may be harboring a more ideologically charged villain.

Severance star Tramell Tillman, whose role was kept close to their chest, is rumored to be playing William Metzger, a name that will mean a great deal to Marvel Comics readers.

In the source material, Metzger is a prominent anti-mutant activist, making his presence in a film that appears to be introducing Jean Grey far from coincidental.

Tillman's Metzger is reportedly the head of Damage Control and is actively hunting Sink's character, positioning him as the person responsible for whatever captivity she's shown in during the first trailer.

The anti-mutant angle is a significant piece of world-building, suggesting Brand New Day isn't just quietly introducing Jean Grey, it may also be laying the ideological groundwork for the MCU's coming conflict between humans and mutants.

Another Netflix Crossover

Netflix

The Netflix Daredevil pipeline into the MCU is clearly not finished with Daredevil: Born Again and Punisher: One Last Kill.

Rumors are suggesting that Rosario Dawson is set to reprise her role as Claire Temple, the nurse who served as the connective tissue across the entire Defenders Saga on Netflix.

The leading rumor states that Dawson could even be billed under the alias Night Nurse, her comic book counterpart, who is the go-to medical resource for New York's underground heroes.

Claire was first introduced in Daredevil Season 1 as the local nurse who patched up Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) after his nightly beatings, and she threaded through Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders before her last appearance in Luke Cage Season 2.

Maybe the most exciting detail tied to this rumor (via Instagram) is that Brand New Day reportedly plans to recreate a comic book panel in live action with the Punisher delivering a badly injured Peter Parker directly to Claire Temple's door.