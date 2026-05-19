Kevin Feige Breaks Silence On Marvel Studios’ Latest Executive Shakeup

Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige has commented on the company's recent leadership changes. Operating under the Disney umbrella, Marvel is best known for its film and TV projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the company also produces content across other media, including comics, games, and books. A recent restructure has confirmed the appointment of two new people to oversee Marvel's comics, and one of them is a very familiar face.

Marvel confirmed on May 18 that Brad Winderbaum, the current head of Marvel Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, has been given the additional role of Head of Marvel Comics & Franchise, meaning the entirety of Marvel's publishing portfolio is now under his leadership. Winderbaum replaces Dan Buckley, who is stepping down after almost 30 years at Marvel. Winderbaum is also joined by Disney executive David Abdo, who will work as Marvel's General Manager, Comics & Franchise.

Winderbaum has worked with Feige, who is also Marvel's Chief Creative Officer on top of being Marvel Studios' President, for years, with the pair helping to orchestrate the MCU's TV slate across live-action and animation.

Feige issued a statement (via Marvel.com) regarding Winderbaum and Adbo's promotion, calling them a "powerful pairing" that will help to "[build] out the next 90 years of Marvel's comic book legacy:"

"Brad’s exceptional creative leadership and David’s deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel’s comic book legacy."

Kevin Feige

Feige continued to praise Winderbaum, commenting he is talented at "craft[ing] ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world." Meanwhile, Adbo brings "operational excellence and strategic growth:"

"Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I’m excited for what they’ll be able to do together."

The leadership handover will take place throughout 2027. Marvel's executive shakeup is a far more positive move for Marvel Studios than the recent mass layoffs in its Visual Development department, which drew significant backlash.

What Marvel's Leadership Shakeup Means For Marvel Comics

Marvel/The Direct

Feige's comments on Marvel's latest executive shakeup suggest that Winderbaum will be the creative driver behind Marvel comics, while Adbo will focus on logistics and execution. Winderbaum already has quite a full plate handling Marvel's TV and Animation offerings, so it remains to be seen how involved he'll be on the publishing side.

This could signal a future in which Marvel Comics is more closely intertwined with Marvel's film and TV offerings. With Winderbaum having in-depth knowledge of Marvel's TV and animation slate, there could be room for cross-media story arcs and promotions between Marvel TV and new comic runs.

As seen with Marvel Comics' recent Midnight lineup, the comics division isn't afraid to take its storytelling in bold new directions. More swings like this on the comics side could result in some very interesting adaptations for Disney+.

On the other hand, having someone like Winderbaum overseeing the division might mean Marvel's comics line becomes more integrated with the wider MCU, focusing on releases that tie into Marvel Studios' film and TV projects to create a unified story across all divisions, or to help create cohesion across the brand by releasing new comics in time with the characters that are featured on screen.