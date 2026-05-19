Avengers: Secret Wars Will Force Marvel Studios To Make A Tough Blade Decision

Unlike Avengers: Doomsday, which has had to ramp up its marketing campaign ahead of its December 18, 2026, release date, Avengers: Secret Wars is a clean slate. Marvel Studios is keeping all of its Secret Wars cards close to the vest, especially when it comes to the movie's cast. A few actors have confirmed that they will return after Doomsday, but plenty of surprises are sure to be in the works.

One report claims that Tobey Maguire is having the red carpet rolled out for him a final time as he helps put a bow on the Multiverse Saga. But having the original movie Spider-Man return is as easy a lay-up as Marvel Studios will ever have, as it ensures major brownie points. There's another hero who's finding himself in the headlines that doesn't have as clear a path to success: Blade.

Insider DanielRPK recently reported that Kevin Feige and Co. plan to include Blade in Secret Wars (via Cosmic Marvel). And that's all the information he had, meaning his role in the movie's events is a mystery. A logical theory is that Blade will appear for a brief cameo, showing him doing his part to fight Doctor Doom or another threat to his reality.

But the real mystery isn't what Blade will be doing in Secret Wars but rather who will be playing him. Of course, Mahershala Ali has been attached to the role for many years, even appearing off-screen in Eternals' post-credits scene. However, all the behind-the-scenes issues with the Blade movie have made it harder to buy stock in his version of the character.

Marvel Studios

The last time Blade appeared in live-action, Wesley Snipes brought him to life in Deadpool & Wolverine. He and Ryan Reynolds buried the hatchet and delivered a memorable action sequence that had audience members grinning from ear to ear. The reactions to Snipes' return were overwhelmingly positive, to say the least, leaving Marvel Studios with a difficult choice.

With veteran actors like Maguire and Hugh Jackman back in the fold, the powers that be could easily offer Snipes the same deal. The only problem with going down that road is that it pulls the rug out from under Ali and his long-gestating project. And Marvel Studios has already made a habit of ignoring the supernatural corner of the MCU.

Blade Deserves A Real Future In The MCU - And Avengers: Secret Wars Could Promise It

Blade's appearance in Eternals is part of a long list of moments that the MCU is waiting to pay off. It just so happens that many of its bunkmates also cover dark and spooky ground. For starters, the Disney+ series Moon Knight, despite having a passionate fanbase, is in limbo. The show's final episode set up more adventures for the titular hero, but nothing has come to fruition.

Dane Whitman, Blade's scene partner, is similarly waiting on the sidelines for his next opportunity. Eternals didn't find the success Marvel Studios was hoping for, and the MCU has been very careful about integrating parts of its story into other projects.

Ali's Blade doesn't have the same type of baggage. And yet, he can't seem to catch a break. Secret Wars can make things right by choosing Ali's version of the character over Snipes'. That way, there's no confusion moving forward about who holds the keys to the Daywalker's kingdom.

Marvel Animation

There's also precedent for the Eternals version of the character interacting with MCU heroes. In the animated series Marvel Zombies, Todd Williams did his best Ali impression as he voiced a version of Blade who became Moon Knight. The hero fought alongside Kamala Khan, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and others against an undead Scarlet Witch who was trying to steal the power of the Infinity Stones from the Hulk.

Since Doom is sure to be an even bigger threat than Wanda Maximoff, Blade should have no trouble finding a way to be helpful, especially if the rumors are true and many of Doomsday's heroes are dead or lost in the multiverse. Putting Blade at the front of the pack will also help build trust between him and the audience. Once the dust is settled and the multiverse is back in one piece, everyone will be on board with seeing more of the vampire hunter on the big screen.