10 MCU Post-Credit Scenes That Went Nowhere (So far)

The MCU is famous for dropping post-credits and mid-credits scenes, which almost always serve as teasers and setups for future events. In fact, Avengers: Endgame is the first and only movie in MCU history to skip post-credits scenes entirely. These brief clips usually hint at new threats, surprise team-ups, or game-changing storylines. They also keep fans on the edge of their seats, hyped up for what’s ahead and buzzing with theories.

While some of these teases have already paid off in later films, others have been left on ice for years. And then there are a few post-credits scenes and setups that still haven’t had the chance to play out on screen. Even now, several post-credits teases are still waiting for their big payoff. They could turn into absolute cinematic magic or just shatter the hearts of fans.

MCU Post-Credits Teases That Are Still Waiting To Pay Off

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Just when fans thought they could rest easy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 pulled them back in with what felt like a curtain call. From Rocket’s heartbreaking origin story to the departures of key members like Gamora, Mantis, and Star-Lord, the film tied up major arcs while still leaving room for new adventures.

The post-credits scene delivered the biggest surprise: a brand-new Guardians lineup featuring Groot, Kraglin Obfonteri, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, Phyla, and Blurp. While this feels like a satisfying conclusion, it also opens the door to even more cosmic chaos. A perfect example is the all-powerful Adam Warlock finally stepping into the MCU spotlight.

Eternals (2021)

Way before Wesley Snipes’ Blade popped up in Deadpool & Wolverine, the Ebony Blade had already made its MCU debut. The ancient, cursed sword, granting its wielder the powers of the Black Knight, first appeared in the post-credits scene of Eternals.

In that scene, Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman reluctantly opens a case containing the enchanted weapon. Just before he can pick it up, a mysterious voice (later confirmed to be Mahershala Ali’s Blade, making his first off-screen MCU appearance) warns him: “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?”

Since then, fans have been waiting to see if the Black Knight truly has a place in the MCU. On the flip side of that teaser, Marvel Studios’ Blade project has been plagued by delays. Announced in 2019, it has spent over five years in development limbo. Reports recently suggested yet another major shake-up, with Mahershala Ali possibly being replaced in the role.

Moon Knight (2022)

Season 1 of Marvel’s Moon Knight set the stage for a second season that promises to be even more intriguing. It left fans with plenty of twists, turns, and unanswered questions begging for explanation. Case in point, was the entire first season a dream, or only parts of it? If it wasn’t, then Marc Spector and Steven Grant not only broke free from Khonshu but also found a way to coexist. Yet, the story may have taken an even darker turn.

The post-credits scene unveiled Marc’s third alter ego, Jake Lockley. Jake is still bound to Khonshu but far friendlier with the Egyptian god and far more trigger-happy.

For fans of Moon Knight, there was a recent Season 2 update from Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Following the thrilling faceoff with Wanda Maximoff, twists were revealed in the mid- and post-credits scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans saw the creepy third eye suddenly appear in the middle of Doctor Strange’s forehead, along with an extremely goofy scene with the spelled Pizza Poppa.

But the real moment worth being excited for was the introduction of Charlize Theron’s Clea. Coming from the Dark Dimension, she confronted Doctor Strange about a multiversal incursion he had caused. Clea, Dormammu’s niece, interestingly wielded a weapon that worked almost like Death’s Dagger, using it to open a portal into the Dark Dimension.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

While fans wait to see what the Ten Rings organization becomes under Xu Xialing’s leadership, the bigger tease came in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' mid-credits scene.

Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers join Wong, Shang-Chi, and Katy via hologram to analyze the mysterious Ten Rings. They discuss the artifact’s unknown origin and reveal that the rings are sending out a beacon. The heavy, soulful moment ends on a lighter note, with Wong, Shang-Chi, and Katy heading out to sing karaoke.

Beyond the mystery and humor, it’s clear Wong has connected with some of the MCU’s strongest characters, including She-Hulk, America Chavez, Shang-Chi, and Abomination. With any luck, these teases will lead to a bigger crossover.

Eternals (2021)

The fate of Eternals remained uncertain for a long time until Captain America: Brave New World finally hinted at what came next, not for the heroes themselves but for the massive Celestial Tiamut, whose frozen body now rests in the Indian Ocean. Regardless of this progress, the film's post-credits scenes hinted that the story was far from over.

Fans are eager to see what Arishem’s judgment will mean, not just for the Eternals but for Earth itself, especially now that world governments are harvesting and fighting over Tiamut’s massive body. Those same post-credits scenes also introduced Harry Styles as Eros (aka Starfox) and his troll sidekick Pip, who claims he knows where the rest of the Eternals are. Now, MCU fans are scratching their heads, wondering exactly what direction Marvel has in mind for Styles’ character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

All three versions of Spider-Man weren’t the only surprises to drop into the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom also found themselves pulled into the mix.

Before Eddie could meet Spidey, Doctor Strange’s spell yanked him and Venom back to their universe, leaving behind just a small remnant of the symbiote on the bar counter and a new mystery for MCU fans to fixate on. Fingers crossed, hopefully there will be a future for Venom in the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder ends with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Love (India Rose Hemsworth) on a path to familyhood. However, the more interesting setup came from Jane Foster’s fate. After her death, she arrives in Valhalla and is welcomed by Heimdall, who thanks Jane for protecting his son.

The mid-credits scene aimed straight for chaos and a new rift for Thor. Zeus, angry at being disgraced, sends his son Hercules on a revenge mission to kill Thor. That grudge could spell serious trouble for Thor down the line.

Doctor Strange (2016)

Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) never hid his disgust at the way the Ancient One and Doctor Strange bent the rules of magic. After leaving Kamar-Taj, he set out on a vendetta against other sorcerers. In the post-credits scene of 2016's Doctor Strange, he confronts Jonathan Pangborn and strips him of his magic. He then makes an open declaration: “I see at long last what’s wrong with the world — too many sorcerers.”

That moment made it easy for fans to speculate that Mordo was set up as the next big villain for Doctor Strange. But besides the appearance of a Karl Mordo from another universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there has not been a real duel between the two Kamar-Taj alums.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Any build-up involving Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Centurion, along with the thousands of Kang variants in the Council of Kangs, can now be filed under the “never going to happen” folder. Technically, they would have been the easiest characters to recast in the MCU. Whether this shift was a creative choice or a result of Jonathan Majors’ personal life, the fact remains: Marvel pivoted and embraced Dr. Doom as the next multiversal big bad.

This left questions about the proposed Kang Dynasty and a hole in the hearts of fans who were hyped by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credits scene. The teaser showed the Council of Kangs preparing to defend themselves after the death of Kang the Conqueror. They were concerned that tampering with the multiverse could lead to their destruction.