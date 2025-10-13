Disney+'s Marvel Zombies: All 14 Superheroes Ranked by Power Level

Marvel Zombies features a handful of Marvel heroes, all with varying power levels. The characters range from as weak as the floating head of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man to the cosmic titan that is Infinity Hulk, and everything in between. Even though some of these characters end up biting the dust, they all played into the fight against the streaming series' undead threat.

Marvel Zombies is now streaming on Disney+. The epic R-rated series follows a team of Avengers taking on a super-powered zombie virus that has taken hold of some of the world's most powerful heroes and villains.

Despite being an animated streaming series, Zombies features some A-list talent from across the MCU, including Iman Vellani, Elizabeth Olsen, Wyatt Russell, and Florence Pugh (read more about the Marvel Zombies cast here).

The Marvel Zombies Hero Power Level Ranking

Ant-Man

Ant-Man (voiced by Paul Rudd) easily comes in as the weakest of the heroes on the Marvel Zombies cast. This is primarily due to the fact that not even the entirety of Ant-Man/Scott Lang is present. Instead, just the character's head appears, floating around in a glass jar attached to Doctor Strange's Clock of Levitation.

Seeing as it's just Scott's head in the new series, he does not even have access to his shrinking/growing powers, being nothing more than a levitating noggin in a world where much, much more is needed to prevail.

Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop can at least deal some damage in the Marvel Zombies universe (unlike Scott Lang/Ant-Man). He comes sporting her epic arsenal of trick arrows and a deadeye accuracy that would make Billy the Kid shake in his boots.

However, she is ultimately a human and is easily susceptible to zombie attack. In fact, fans can see this character's weakness on full display in the new series, as she is one of the earliest heroes to kick the bucket at the hands of the undead horde.

Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova (once again brought to life by Florence Pugh) sits around the same power level as Kate Bishop, being another human relying on relatively simple weapons to take on Scarlet Witch's undead army.

Sure, she has a mastery of firearms and martial arts, but how good is that when hundreds of clamoring zombie soldiers surround you?

Red Guardian

There is a tier break between Yelena and Red Guardian (David Harbour) when it comes to superhero power level in Marvel Zombies. Red Guardian is the first person on this list to possess actual superpowers (or super-powered weapons). With the super soldier serum flowing through his veins, Red Guardian is able to rip and tear his way through zombies.

However, he runs into a similar problem to many of the heroes on this list. While being stronger than the average human being, with enough biting and clawing, he can be taken out by a group of zombies relatively easily.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu) sits higher on this list than some of the other average human characters, simply because he has access to super-powered weapons that others do not. Being able to dole out damage with the force of the mythical ten rings (or five in this case, as he is splitting them with Katy) makes him a force to be reckoned with.

He falls into the same boat as other characters, though, who are not endowed with any sort of cosmic or supernatural power source, meaning if overwhelmed or hit hard enough, he will break.

Katy

Awkwafina's Katy has the help of Shang-Chi's other five rings in the new R-rated series, putting her among the MCU's strongest superheroes (despite not actually being a costumed hero in the mainline Marvel universe).

Her rings are ultra-powerful, being able to rip through the bodies of the undead like a hot knife through butter, but she is human after all, and without her rings, she is essentially rendered useless.

Ironheart

Marvel Zombies

Dominque Thorne returns as Ironheart Marvel Zombies. While she does not wear her usual set of Iron Man-esque armor, she is wearing an exosuit of sorts, giving her all the tools she needs for survival in the zombie apocalypse.

Her Ironheart suit, which is strategically attached to her body, meaning it is harder for a foe to remove the thing that gives her her powers than it would be for someone like Shang-Chi or Katy. However, she can easily be overwhelmed if a swarm big enough (or a more powerful undead hero) were to come calling.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man (notably not voiced by Tom Holland in the new series) is seen throughout Marvel Zombies as a zombie-killing machine. In fact, he gets one of the series' best R-rated moments as he uses his webh to decapitate an entire horde with one fell swoop.

Spider-Man's super strength, improved durability, and added maneuverability that comes with his web shooters make him a better fit for the apocalypse than some of the other heroes on the list. Still, without the aid of any cosmic or god-like presence, he sits just below the strongest hero tier.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel sits in a similar tier of power level to Spider-Man and Black Panther, being stronger than most, but not quite the strongest. Her ability to create light constructs of any size means she can clear out hundreds of zombies at a time.

These powers may be slightly stronger than what someone like Black Panther may have, but (like many other characters on the list) she has not added durability or super strength, meaning if one zombie gets in the perfectly placed bite, it is over for Iman Vellani's MCU mutant.

Black Panther

It is hard to deny Black Panther's badass status among the Marvel Zombies cast. The character gets one of the best moments of the series, as he is seen tearing apart hordes of zombies alongside Spider-Man.

Like the wall-crawler, Black Panther has improved durability and super strength, meaning it is going to take a couple of zombies to take the hero out, but he can be taken out.

Blade Knight

With Blade Knight, this list takes a step up the power scale. The day-walking vampire hunter also possesses the power of the Egyptian god of vengeance, Khonshu. Having the power of a literal god puts you in some exclusive company in the world of Marvel Zombies.

Blade Knight can dispatch the undead with ease, thanks to his swift sword skills, super strength, improved speed, and ability to heal at will. But with enough zombies, or a zombie powerful enough, he, too, can be taken off the board.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie is another god-like character among the Marvel Zombies cast. This makes her a literal wrecking ball against the undead, as she can super-strength her way through pretty much any threat put before her.

However, even she has a few weaknesses. She is not immortal by any means, meaning if another god-like hero were to get in her way, there is a chance she could perish in the scuffle.

Ikaris

Above the gods in the world of Marvel are characters like the Eternals, of which Richard Madden's Ikaris is a notable member. These are the characters that helped to form whole civilizations, only answering to the universe-creating Celestials.

His ability to harness energy and use it as a weapon, flight, and impenetrable skin makes Ikaris far and away one of the most powerful superheroes in Marvel Zombies. His only weakness would be that bigger, stronger characters or other god-like beings could still take him out.

Infinity Hulk

Sitting firmly at the top of this list is the terrifying Infinity Hulk. This is a Hulk with the powers of all five infinity stones. Hulk, on his own, is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe (thanks to his gamma-fueled super strength).

This version of the character gives the hero the ability to fashion the very reality around him to his liking. This combines the incredible strength of characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man with the universe-shaping powers of a celestial being. Yeah, not much is getting through that.